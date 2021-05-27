Bruno Silva calls out Cody Garbrandt for ‘banger’ because of the ‘amount of followers he has’

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan slammed Cody Garbrandt and issued a warning to Rob Font following their UFC Vegas 27 main event. Yan, the former champion, took to his social media following Font and Garbrandt’s UFC Vegas 27 headlining fight to comment on the matchup and what he saw. Taking to his Twitter, Yan slammed Garbrandt for his performance in the fight and also sent a warning to Font that they will meet in the Octagon one day after he takes care of his current business.