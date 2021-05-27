Cancel
UFC

Bruno Silva calls out Cody Garbrandt for ‘banger’ because of the ‘amount of followers he has’

By Guilherme Cruz
MMA Fighting
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruno Silva won’t lie: the main reason he has issued a callout to Cody Garbrandt is popularity. “No Love” is a popular ex-UFC bantamweight champion who has flirted with the idea of cutting down to flyweight in the past, previously getting booked to meet 125-pound champion Deiveson Figueiredo before eventually withdrawing from the bout, and “Bulldog” wants to finally welcome him to the division.

www.mmafighting.com
Cody Garbrandt
Deiveson Figueiredo
Bruno Silva
Rob Font
