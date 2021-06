There are a few shoe silhouettes that reign supreme this time of year, and I’d venture a guess that a pair of flat sandals is one of the key styles in your rotation. Hey, it makes perfect sense. That ideal pick is not only comfortable due to the flat design but also easy and stylish. And sure, you may have a few go-to ensembles you wear with those tried-and-true sandals, but I thought I’d give you some more ideas right here for inspiration.