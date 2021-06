Stocks rallied Friday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 125 points and poised for a second straight week of gains. Tech stocks led. The Nasdaq rallied 1.4%, the S&P 500 rose 0.7% and the Dow Jones industrials advanced 0.3% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 were up 0.4%. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.