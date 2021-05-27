Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

The Biggest Red Flags In William And Kate's Relationship

By Tracey Johnson
nickiswift.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William and Kate Middleton's marriage is the stuff fairytale romances are made of. The dashing heir met the British beauty with a heart of gold, and they swept each other off their feet. The loved-up couple then tied the knot in 2011, marking their union as the real deal. But the storybook gods didn't stop there. See, even though Duchess Catherine hasn't been born into royalty, she has already become the United Kingdom's national treasure with her unassuming, down-to-earth nature. The lovebirds are parents to three of the most adorable kids and are always warm, kind, and affectionate in public. Yet, every now and then, rumors surface, which threaten their picture-perfect image. Tabloids and gossip mongers sometimes allude that not everything between the heir to the throne and the heir to a $50 million mail-order empire (via Celebrity Net Worth) is what it seems.

www.nickiswift.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanity Fair#Kenya#British Royal Family#Prince George#The Biggest Red Flags#Celebrity Net Worth#Brazilian#Middletons#The Times Of London#Daily Telegraph#Abc News#Berkshire#Ceylon#Sussex#Greece Prince William#Lady Melissa Percy#Prince Louis#Jewel Encrusted Tiaras#Vogue#Family Ties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Country
Greece
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Prince William and Kate Middleton say their children ‘all miss their much loved great-grandfather’ Prince Philip

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have said that their three children “all miss” their late great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.Prince Philip died last month at the age of 99 in Windsor Castle.Now, in a letter sent to an Instagram user who goes by the name of Miss Royal Replies, Prince William and Kate Middleton have revealed how touched they and their children have been by the public’s response to their loss.Miss Royal Replies uploaded a photograph of the typed note, presumably sent in response to one of her letters to the Cambridges next to a photograph of Prince...
Entertainmentgoodhousekeeping.com

Kate Middleton Turned Down a Spot at Her Dream College for a Chance to Study with Prince William

As all royal fans known, Kate Middleton and Prince William famously met (and fell in love) when they both attended college at St. Andrews, but Kate almost didn't study there. According to royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl, Kate had already gotten in to her dream school, Edinburgh, when she made the sudden and unexpected decision to decline admission, take a gap year, and apply to study at St. Andrews.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

What Prince William and Kate like to do with George, Charlotte and Louis

Three young kids and a dog would keep most people active, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Prince William and Kate opened up about some of the activities they enjoy doing with their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—while visiting The Way Youth Zone on Thursday in Wolverhampton to mark the UK’s Mental Health Awareness Week.
Mental HealthHello Magazine

Prince William and Kate Middleton team up with David Beckham for mental health campaign

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge teamed up with a whole host of famous faces to deliver a very important message on Friday. Prince William and Kate voiced the 2021 Mental Health Minute alongside celebrities including sports star David Beckham, TV chef Jamie Oliver, actress Joanna Lumley, legendary singer Dame Shirley Bassey, pop star Anne Marie, England footballer Jesse Lingard and Game of Thrones star Charles Dance.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Here’s What Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Abandoned @KensingtonRoyal Instagram Account Looks Like Now

Kate Middleton and Prince William may have a new Instagram handle, but we still have questions about the old one. Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that they have officially launched a joint YouTube channel. The couple shared the news in a video collage on IG. “Better late than never—we're now on @YouTube Link in bio,” the duo captioned the post.
Celebritiesromper.com

Look At All These Ridiculously Cute Pics Of Princess Charlotte Growing Up

Being fourth in line to the royal throne isn’t easy, but Princess Charlotte makes it look fun. The goofy middle child to Prince William and Kate Middleton always seems to be having a splendid time in all of the photos taken of her over the years. Looking at every photo of Princess Charlotte shows that she is full of personality.
GardeningHello Magazine

Houseplants that get the royal seal of approval

With 6.5million hashtags, it is safe to say that houseplants are a pretty big deal right now, and even the royals are fans! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have showcased beautiful greenery inside of their homes during virtual appearances, and SaveOnEnergy have noticed that palm and fig plants are among the favourites!
U.K.Posted by
Reuters

UK's Prince William and wife Kate return to university where they met

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate on Wednesday returned to the university where they met and fell in love two decades ago. The royal couple, who are currently on a tour of Scotland, went back to the University of St Andrews to hear about how students were coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, while also taking part in land yachting on the nearby beach.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

All the Photos from Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2021 Tour of Scotland

Prince William headed to Scotland ahead of his wife, Kate Middleton, on Friday to kick off the couple's latest royal tour. While the Duchess of Cambridge won't join the tour until Monday, William arrived over the weekend to attend his first engagement as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, People reports.