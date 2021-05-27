Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

White House sends positive signal on GOP infrastructure proposal

By Morgan Chalfant
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H5332_0aDVRqCA00

The White House on Thursday welcomed the $928 billion Republican counteroffer on infrastructure as “constructive” and signaled bipartisan talks would continue into next week as President Biden pressed for swift action.

“At first review, we note several constructive additions to the group’s previous proposals, including on roads, bridges and rail,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Thursday. “At the same time, we remain concerned that their plan still provides no substantial new funds for critical job-creating needs, such as fixing our veterans’ hospitals, building modern rail systems, repairing our transit systems, removing dangerous lead pipes, and powering America’s leadership in a job-creating clean energy economy, among other things.”

Biden phoned Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) on Thursday to thank her for the counterproposal, Psaki said, and White House staff are expected to continue to engage with officials on Capitol Hill next week on a potential deal.

Biden stressed to reporters at Joint Base Andrews that he needed to get infrastructure done “very soon” and said he planned to meet with Capito next week, while Congress is on recess. Biden also indicated he would speak to another Republican group that is working on an alternative on infrastructure.

“I had a good conversation, very brief, but a good conversation with Capito … I told her we have to finish this very soon,” he told reporters before departing for a trip to Cleveland, Ohio. “We’re going to have to close this down soon.”

The Republican offer unveiled Thursday is significantly higher than their original proposal but still falls far short of the $1.7 trillion offer that the White House outlined last week. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have been skeptical about the possibility for bipartisan compromise.

Still, the developments make clear that bipartisan negotiations will continue at least for another week, despite the White House saying it expected to see progress on a bill by Memorial Day, which is Monday. Psaki reiterated Thursday that Biden would like to have an infrastructure bill passed by summer – an aggressive timeline.

The White House also expressed concerns about Republicans’ proposal to repurpose unspent funds from Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan in order to pay for the infrastructure investments, underscoring the enduring sticking point between the White House and GOP on how to pay for the package.

“We are worried that major cuts in COVID relief funds could imperil pending aid to small businesses, restaurants and rural hospitals using this money to get back on their feet after the crush of the pandemic,” Psaki said.

The Republicans on Thursday proposed paying for the package through a combination of unspent coronavirus relief funds, user fees and infrastructure financing. The White House has already opposed user fees as a payment method, saying they would violate Biden’s pledge not to raise taxes on those making less than $400,000 per year.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Psaki wouldn’t call using the coronavirus funds as a nonstarter but said the White House believes “there are better ways to pay for it.”

Biden has proposed paying for a package by raising the corporate tax rate. Republicans have opposed that and other proposed tax increases on the wealthy that would undo the 2017 Trump tax cuts.

The decision to continue negotiations with Republicans may rankle some Democrats who would like to see Biden ditch the negotiations and pursue a large package using budget reconciliation.

Speaking on MSNBC, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said she didn’t believe the GOP proposal to be a “serious counter offer.” Warren took issue with the Republican plan to pay for the proposal and the lack of investment in green technology while arguing their proposal does not do enough to help women in the workforce.

Psaki would not specify when the White House would decide whether or not to abandon talks with Republicans but said officials “look forward to making progress” before Congress returns to Washington on June 7.

Updated at 1:12 p.m.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

224K+
Followers
22K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#White House Staff#Gop Lawmakers#Republican Lawmakers#Republicans#House Lawmakers#The White House#Capitol Hill#Covid#Democrats#Msnbc#Proposal#Infrastructure Financing#Bipartisan Compromise#Bipartisan Negotiations#Bipartisan Talks#President Biden#Budget Reconciliation#Biden Ditch#Congress Returns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionBoston Globe

Senate GOP pans Biden infrastructure plan, preps new offer

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Friday panned President Biden’s latest infrastructure proposal and were expected to make a revised offer as talks grind toward next week’s slipping deadline for progress on a bipartisan deal. Biden was talking again Friday with the lead GOP negotiator, Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki: Trump behavior 'unlikely' to change amid Facebook ban

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday suggested it is unlikely former President Trump will change his behavior to warrant reinstatement on Facebook after the platform suspended him for two years. "As we look at it, we learned a lot from President Trump, the former president, over the last...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden rejects new GOP offer as talks drag on

President Biden on Friday rejected the latest GOP offer on infrastructure following a phone call with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), according to the White House, though the two agreed to speak again next week. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that Capito raised Republicans’ current...
MLBThe Hill

The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Citizens' Climate Lobby - Deal or no deal? Biden, Capito continue infrastructure talks

Welcome to The Hill’s Morning Report. It is Thursday! We get you up to speed on the most important developments in politics and policy, plus trends to watch. Alexis Simendinger and Al Weaver are the co-creators. Readers can find us on Twitter @asimendinger and @alweaver22. Please recommend the Morning Report to friends and let us know what you think. CLICK HERE to subscribe!
Congress & CourtsJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Biden, GOP senator to talk again on infrastructure deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — For nearly an hour, President Biden and the top Senate Republican negotiating infrastructure met Wednesday behind closed doors — two seasoned legislators engaged in another round of conversations, but emerging with few outward signs of tangible progress ahead of a deadline next week. The White House billed...
PetsPosted by
Fox News

Yahoo News reporter asks Psaki for 'update' on White House cat at briefing

One of the pressing questions that was asked at the White House briefing on Thursday was an "update" on whether or not a cat would be joining President Biden's family. After the Biden team previously teased that a feline would be joining the Biden family's German Shepherds, Yahoo News correspondent Brittany Shepherd attempted to seek the important answers.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden won’t create presidential commission on Capitol riot

President Biden won’t appoint a presidential commission to look into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot despite Republicans blocking a congressional panel to review it, the White House said Thursday. Press Secretary Jen Psaki told Axios that Biden believes Congress is the proper entity to set up a review board. “Congress...