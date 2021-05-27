Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sonic Colors is getting an Ultimate remaster this September

By Michael McWhertor
Polygon
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSega is remastering Sonic Colors, the beloved Sonic the Hedgehog game originally released in 2010 for Nintendo DS and Wii, for modern platforms. A remastered version of that game is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One on Sept. 7, under the name Sonic Colors: Ultimate.

www.polygon.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Colors#Sonic The Hedgehog#Amusement Park#Remaster#Sonic Games#Sega Games#Nintendo Ds#Nintendo Games#Wii#Xbox One#Sonic Central#Bioshock#Digital Deluxe#Upscaled Visuals#Windows Pc#Game Mode#Collection#Modern Platforms#Compatibility#Bonus Cosmetic Items
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

SEGA Appear To Confirm Open-World Sonic Leak As 'Colors' Remaster Announced

Last night (May 27), it was confirmed that Sonic Colors is getting remastered for PC and consoles - and we won't be waiting long to dive into the adventure again. This announcement was part of Sega's Sonic Central presentation, celebrating the speedster's 30th anniversary since the original game was released for the Sega Mega Drive. Sonic Colors, which came out in 2010, is an entry that fans are fond of and it introduced the alien Wisps, which have been captured and enslaved by Dr. Eggman. The villain then turns their planets into theme parks as a front for what his true plans were - to drain the aliens of their energy and use it to power a giant Mind Control Ray. Of course, Sonic learns of his latest evil enterprise and visits each of the Wisp planets to shut down the generators sapping their power and imprisoning them. In thanks, the aliens offer Sonic their abilities, called Color Powers. Each version of the game - Wii and Nintendo DS - possessed their own individual Color Powers. Through cooperation with the Wisps, Sonic is able to transform into a laser, a drill, a musical note and more to liberate them and restore order to the galaxy again.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Sonic Colours: Ultimate Adds Jade Ghost Wisp And Rival Rush Mode

SEGA has revealed Sonic Colours: Ultimate, an “adrenaline-pumping upgrade” to 2010’s Sonic Colours which is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. With developer Blind Squirrel Entertainment behind the project, you can expect “stunning visuals, additional features, a new mode, and improved gameplay enhancements, providing players the ultimate Sonic experience.”
Video Gamesdualpixels.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Announced for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC

Sega has announced today during their Sonic Central Stream Event the return of Sonic Colors with the titled Sonic Colors: Ultimate. Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be releasing on PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC ( Exclusive to the Epic Game store.). Sonic Colors originally released on the Wii and DS...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Colors Live Switch and its pen will debut in September 2021

The Colors! 3D successor has a release date. Colors Live and the Sonarpen peripherals will launch on September 14, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch. A bundle will be available in stores. That costs $49.99 and gives people the game and the pressure-sensitive pen. This last one Colors release started life...
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

SEGA reveals Sonic Colours: Ultimate

Join Sonic in the high-speed adventure of a lifetime! The evil Dr. Eggman has built a gigantic interstellar amusement park bursting with incredible rides and colourful attractions – but he is powering it with a captured alien race called “Wisps.” Use Sonic’s lightning speed to free the Wisps and learn the secrets of their amazing powers as you explore six unique colourful worlds, each filled with dangerous enemies and hurdles to overcome. Sonic will be tested on this exciting journey to free the Wisps, whose mystical powers can be harnessed to grant special abilities – and with their help, and yours, it is a test he’ll pass with flying Colours! Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode, and enhanced gameplay – it is the Ultimate Sonic Colours experience.
Video GamesComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog Deluxe Encyclo-speed-ia Gets a 30% Off Deal

In September of last year, Sega and Dark Horse Books announced the Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia in celebration of the character's 30th anniversary. The book is described as a deep dive into Sonic lore and all of the games released from the Sega Genesis to the present day. At the time, only a standard version of the book was announced, but a Deluxe Edition followed earlier this week and it just got a big discount on Amazon.
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Sonic Central debuts Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Sonic 2022 and mobile partnerships

Sega has revealed several new Sonic the Hedgehog games, partnerships and events surrounding the 30th anniversary of the Blue Blur. The biggest of which - unveiled during the Japanese firm's first Sonic Central digital presentation - was Sonic Colors: Ultimate, a remaster of the 2010 Nintendo Wii exclusive that will arrive on Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC on September 7th, 2021.
Video Gamesinformedpixel.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate Has Been Officially Announced!

SEGA just announced Sonic Colors Ultimate, a remaster of the Nintendo Wii classic with some pretty cool new features. There will be plenty of news to unpack, so lets boost our way into this!. Sega has confirmed that the remaster will contain stunning new visuals, a new mode, gameplay enhancements...
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster gets a launch trailer

The apocalyptic adventure that is Shin Megami Tensei III has finally hit a Nintendo platform for the first time in North America and Europe today with its HD Remaster. Get a general idea of how the Demi-Fiend can tackle the ruins of Tokyo with the aid of demons in the launch trailer below.
Video GamesDestructoid

Sonic Colors is making a triumphant return on modern systems

It's Sonic stream day, and does it feel like E3 is here already? Because it's kind of here. In what might be the biggest news of the week, Sega has announced that Sonic Colors is getting a remaster. Described as "better than ever," the re-release is called "Sonic Colors Ultimate," and will arrive on September 7.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate announced, mysterious new Sonic Team game will be released in 2022

Sonic the Hedgehog is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and Sega has just teased a number of upcoming projects through their first Sonic Central live stream. These include a new big game from Sonic Team coming in 2022, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, another Sonic classic compilation, a whole mess of crossovers with other Sega published games, and more. You can watch the entire showcase below, provided you have about 15 minutes.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Looks Like We’ll Be Getting a Crysis 2 Remaster Next

Crysis Remastered was released for PC and consoles not long ago, and with 2021 marking the 10-year anniversary of its sequel, Crysis 2, it’s no surprise the EA and Crytek would set their sights on a remaster of that game as well. Indeed, the official Twitter account seems to be teasing a Crysis 2 remaster, which you can check out for yourself down below.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Legend of Mana Remaster Gets New Screenshots

Square Enix decided to showcase more screenshots for their upcoming Legend of Mana Remaster. Within them we get a good look at Characters, Weapons, musical instruments, as well as pets that the player can raise and take along on their journey. Along with the ability to take pets, the player...
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

New Sonic game coming to PC in 2022, gets official teaser trailer

SEGA has just announced that a new official Sonic game will be coming to PC in 2022. The team behind this new Sonic will be the one that worked on Sonic Generations and Sonic Forces. Additionally, you can find below the game’s official teaser trailer. Furthermore, SEGA is currently working...
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

SEGA Announces Sonic Colors: Ultimate, New Projects at Sonic Central

Today SEGA revealed new games planned for the legendary Sonic the Hedgehog, with a remaster of Sonic Colors and a new game set for 2022 release. Sonic Colors Ultimate is a remastered version of the Wii 2010 title. It'll release on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on the Epic Games Store. The title will receive performance updates, new animation, and full dialogue and voice cast.