Are social-media feuds the future of professional golf?

The 2021 PGA Championship gets underway on Thursday from the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, and the course's beauty can distract players from its bite. The course routinely plays as one of the toughest on the PGA Tour, and an elite 2021 PGA Championship field doesn't mean scores will be low. The Atlantic Ocean provides a dramatic backdrop, but the wind off the water can mean high scores and stiff competition. Rory McIlroy won his first major championship at Kiawah Island when the 2012 PGA was played there and is the 12-1 favorite in the latest 2021 PGA Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook.