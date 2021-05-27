Cancel
East Maine Dist. 63 Art Teachers Gain National Spotlight

By Tom Robb
Journal & Topics
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of East Maine School Dist. 63 art teachers were recognized for Teachers Appreciation Week and will be featured in an upcoming National Education Association newsletter and online. The online feature in NEA Today magazine was posted to the NEA website last week and the story will appear in...

www.journal-topics.com
