East Maine Dist. 63 Art Teachers Gain National Spotlight

Art Teacher GCCS is seeking full-time Art Teacher effective immediately. Must have appropriate NYS Teacher Certification. Salary&benefits as per the Gilboa Faculty Association Contract. Deadline: June 30, 2021. Bus Drivers Needed! FT, 10-Month, position available. Excellent Benefits. CDL necessary and must have the School Bus Endorsement before taking the full-time position. Training available. Deadline: June 30, 2021. Substitute Bus Drivers CDL necessary and must have School Bus Endorsement before taking a full-time position. Training available. $20.00/hr. Open until filled. Vocal Music Teacher Immediate opening for FT position. Must have NYS Music Teaching Certification. Interested applicants can apply on-line through OLAS or by mailing an application to: Jack Etter, Superintendent, Gilboa-Conesville CSD, 132 Wyckoff Road, Gilboa, NY 12076. For more information call 607-588-7541. Deadline: June 30, 2021. Bus Driver Mechanic Must be willing to drive school bus and pass the physical examination. CDL necessary but not required upon appointment. Bus driver training will be provided. Mechanic experience is required. Deadline: June 30, 2021. Interested applicants can apply on-line through OLAS or by mailing an application, letter of interest and supporting documentation to: Jack Etter, Superintendent, Gilboa-Conesville CSD, 132 Wyckoff Road, Gilboa, NY 12076. For more information call 607-588-7541.