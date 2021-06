CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. I know at least a few of you reading this article had that song pop into your head the moment you read those words. Lots of us grew up with the High School Musical franchise. That’s why when High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was announced, people were understandably a bit perplexed after years of no sequel announcement or anything. However, this is nowhere near a continuation of the original movies.