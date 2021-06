Wouldn’t it be nice to wave a magic wand and be able to magically find and hire the employees your company needs to take it to the next level? In order to build a championship team, you have to get your company’s name and job openings out there. As the CEO, you and your executive team need to be on the same page about how the HR department lets prospective employees know of your openings, share your company’s perks, and handle the interview process.