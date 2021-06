LA Kings (Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports) Although it was a tough season for these three LA Kings, next season should be better for them. As a whole, this season ended up being a disappointment for the LA Kings and their fans. Although the team wasn’t a preseason favorite to be a playoff contender, hope sprang eternal in February when a six-game winning streak fueled a belief that the fourth playoff spot in the NHL Honda West Division was in reach. A record of 5-7-2 in March and a 5-9-0 record in April would precipitate a tumble down the standings, and ultimately the Kings’ playoff hopes were dashed.