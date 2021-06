President Biden’s budget request for fiscal year 2020 projects a $1.8 trillion deficit next year and annual shortfalls of more than $1.3 trillion over the rest of the next decade. Actual deficits could be even larger, writes Howard Gleckman, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center — and not because of some extraordinarily rosy economic assumptions, as has often been the case in the past. “Instead, Biden masked what likely will be the true increases in deficits simply by using standard Washington budget accounting and by assuming that all of his proposed tax increases will become law, when they almost surely will not,” Gleckman writes.