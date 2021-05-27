Padres Game Thread 5/27/21: Padres @ Brewers

Seattle Mariners vs San Diego Padres 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Seattle Mariners (21-23) will duel the San Diego Padres (27-17) in the MLB Interleague showdown at Petco Park in San Diego on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 10:10 PM ET. Seattle ended up losing a series by a sweep against the Detroit Tigers. The Mariners suffered from losing a three-game series at 1-4 in the opener on Monday, a 0-5 shutout loss on Tuesday, and a 2-6 defeat in the finale on Wednesday. In the final match on Wednesday, Seattle’s pitching staff recorded a total of ten hits and six earned runs allowed while granting three walks but struck out seven batters in the loss. Center Fielder Kyle Lewis and 3rd Baseman Kyle Seager notched a one-run score on one hit while Seager added two RBIs for the Mariners. Shortstop J.P. Crawford chipped in two hits while Left Fielder Jarred Kelenic pitched in one hit in the losing effort for the Seattle Mariners.