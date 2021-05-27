What You Should Look For When Buying Pistachios

A few years back, our sister site Lifehacker published a treatise from Senior Food Editor Claire Lower that would change my life forever. The crux of the piece was that you should always keep two kinds of butter around: one for cooking and baking, and one for slathering and snacking. Since then, I’ve made it a habit to spring for fancy butter from my neighborhood Scandinavian bakery—excellent for toast—while keeping my fridge stocked with generic unsalted butter for baking purposes. It’s the best of both worlds. Here’s the problem: there are too many dang butter varieties out there. How’s a layperson to know the best kind of butter for baking vs. cooking vs. snacking vs. searing and roasting? The following primer should help.