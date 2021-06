People do reckless things all the time on TikTok but licking a deadly creature has to be a new low.Users of the platform certainly seem to think so after a man posted a video of himself picking up and putting his tongue on a Portuguese man o’war.The jellyfish-like siphomore is also known as a “floating terror” for its explosive stinging cells and poisonous venom, which can cause serious illness or even death.The TikToker, who goes by the name Alexa Reed, shared the clip of his encounter with the creature which had washed up on a shore.Poking it with his bare...