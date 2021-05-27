Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Sonic retro collection will include elusive Sonic 3 & Knuckles

By Michael McWhertor
Polygon
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSega will release a new collection of classic Sonic the Hedgehog games under the name Sonic Origins. The compilation will include the original Sonic the Hedgehog for Sega Genesis, as well as sequels Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Sonic Origins will be released in 2022. The...

www.polygon.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Retro#Sonic The Hedgehog#Sonic Cd#Classic Music#Sega Genesis#New Music#Sonic Origins#Nintendo Switch#Sonic 3 Knuckles#Classic Sonic#Sonic Fans#Sonic Cd#Collection#Sequels#The Game#Thorny Music Rights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Comicspushsquare.com

Sonic the Hedgehog Event Set for This Week, Promises a First Look at New Projects

Wow, this week is suddenly starting to look very busy, isn't it? Fans of Sonic the Hedgehog will be happy to hear that a 'Sonic Central' event is taking place in just a couple of days, on Thursday 27th May. In celebration of Sonic's 30th anniversary, an official livestream promises "a first look at some of our upcoming projects, partnerships, and events".
MoviesIGN

Sonic Movie 2 Leak Reveals Knuckles' Surprising Role + Plot Details - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

We've got a Sonic Movie 2 update! With the recent Sonic Movie 2 leaks, we finally know Knuckles the Echidna's involvement in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel! Along with Knuckles, the Sonic 2 movie leak also confirms Tails will be involved, which we all assumed would occur given the Sonic Movie scene from the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie. The Sonic movie 2 plot that was leaked also confirms the involvement of an emerald, likely the Master Emerald, with Dr. Robotnik teaming up with Knuckles in search for the emerald, with Sonic and Tails racing to retrieve it before the new villainous duo do. With the Sonic movie 2 set photos that leaked a while back, this just adds further confirmation to Knuckles and his involvement in the Sonic movie sequel. The new villain will indeed be Knuckles. Sonic Movie 2 will officially have Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Dr. Eggman (Dr. Robotnik). It may just be a leaked synopsis, but you can consider this our Sonic Movie 2 first look! This Sonic news pertaining to Sonic the Hedgehog movie 2 only adds to the hype that many Sonic fans are feeling at the moment, waiting for a Sonic movie 2 trailer to drop! As for who will be voicing Knuckles in the Sonic movie 2 cast, that's yet to be released. I think we're all waiting to see what Sonic movie Knuckles will look like and any potential sonic movie knuckles scene that might pop up between now and the April 8th, 2022 release date of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie. Sonic movie 2 2022 will be dashing into our lane soon! In other entertainment news, the Star Wars fandom was all abuzz upon seeing that the Lucasfilm website had updated the title of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian's Dave Filoni to executive creative director of the studio. A Lucasfilm spokesperson said, "we simply updated our website. Nothing has changed with his current and future projects. He is busier than ever in a galaxy far, far away!" So there you have it, he's been swinging the big lightsaber longer than we all thought. And finally, you may remember back when Tilda Swinton was announced to be playing The Ancient One in 2016's Doctor Strange, there was a lot of public blowback as the character has been historically portrayed as an Asian male in other media. While he once thought it was a good idea, Kevin Feige now admits it might've been the wrong move. We delve deeper into this oon today's episode of IGN's The Fix: Entertainment with Akeem Lawanson!
Video GamesGamespot

New Sonic The Hedgehog Art Book Up For Preorder With Amazon Discount

Sega laid out more of its plans to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th anniversary in a Sonic Central presentation that unveiled new games and collabs for the beloved blue hedgehog, but longtime Sonic fans can also get their hands on some new merch and collectibles this year. Among them is a brand-new tome compiling 30 years of Sonic history, characters, art, and lore as featured in video games going back to the Sega Genesis era. The Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia is up for preorder now at Amazon, including a Deluxe Edition that comes with exclusive packaging and more. Releasing November 24, the Sonic encyclopedia is on sale for up to 40% off right now at Amazon. You'll also get Amazon's preorder price guarantee--if the price drops between when you preorder and the item ships, you'll only be charged the lowest price.
Video GamesNintendo Life

'Sonic Collection' Listings Spotted As The Blue Blur's 30th Anniversary Looms

This year sure is zooming along, rather like a rather iconic video game character that was once the ultimate rival of Mario. These are relatively good times for Sonic, the most recent high profile platforming game starring the mascot was the brilliant Sonic Mania, and a movie starring Jim Carrey as Dr Eggman Robotnik was successful enough to get the green light for a sequel; that'll arrive next year.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Sonic Collection leaks online

A French retailer has seemingly leaked an "EU version" of Sonic Collection for PlayStation 4. It's the same company that may have outed that Sonic Colors remaster a few weeks back, too. French site Sogamely boasts no cover art or release date, and right now only lists the game as...
Video GamesMovieWeb

Knuckles' Introduction Revealed in Sonic the Hedgehog 2?

The U.S. Copyright Office listing for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 includes a plot synopsis, potentially revealing how Knuckles will be introduced in the upcoming sequel. After the first movie proved to be a tremendous hit at the box office in early 2020, a Sonic the Hedgehog sequel was quickly ordered at Paramount Pictures. Not much has been revealed about the plot, but some fans have noticed some interesting details in the U.S. Copyright Office's listing for the movie.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Cryptic new Sonic The Hedgehog game coming in 2022

There were a lot of announcements packed into Sega’s Sonic Central stream on Thursday, but none more exciting than the news of a brand-new Sonic the Hedgehog game coming in 2022. The game only got a cryptic logo, but Sega confirmed that it will come to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Video GamesComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog Anniversary Collection Possibly Leaked

Hard as it might be to believe, Sonic the Hedgehog debuted on the Sega Genesis all the way back in 1991, and this year marks the character's 30th anniversary. Sega has announced some plans to celebrate the character's birthday, but little has been revealed thus far. However, it seems that an anniversary compilation might be in the works! French retailer SoGamely has a new listing for something called "Sonic Collection" for PlayStation 4, and other retailers have picked it up, as well. Retail leaks have proven reliable in the past, but fans will still want to take this one with a grain of salt until Sega makes some kind of official announcement.
Video GamesComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Plot Synopsis Potentially Revealed, Mentions Knuckles

A new plot synopsis for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie has surfaced online thanks to none other than the U.S. Copyright Office. As spotted on Twitter, the publicly visible records included in the U.S Copyright Office's catalog includes a very interesting description of the sequel film that just might reveal the entire plot of the thing. Add in what we've seen from the set while the movie was filming, and it seems extremely likely that the plot synopsis is real if not completely fleshed out.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

French retailer leaks a Sonic Collection for PS4

French retailer Sogamely has listed “SONIC COLLECTION EU VERSION PS4” which seems to be a compilation of classic Sonic the Hedgehog games. There is no cover art or release date but as Sega are currently celebrating the blue hedgehog’s 30th birthday and a new game has not been announced a collection of old titles seems possible.
Video Gamesepicstream.com

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Plot Details Confirm Knuckles' Arrival

We already know that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is in production but the plot details have not yet been revealed. Interestingly, the description for the sequel has leaked and it confirms the arrival of Knuckles. It's no secret that Sonic's video game friends will show up in the second movie....
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Sonic: Origins brings Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3, & Knuckles to current gen consoles

Sonic: Origins is a collection of classic Sonic the Hedgehog games that will launch next year. Announced during today’s Sonic Central stream, Sonic the Hedgehog 1, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Sonic & Knuckles, and Sonic CD are all returning in one nostalgic collection. The games will be remastered to today’s standards and include some fresh content, with Sega promising it will be releasing more information on this collection later this year.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

There's a Brand New Sonic Game Coming to PS5, PS4 in 2022

Come on, SEGA. We know Sonic's all about going fast, but this teaser is taking the mickey. Sonic Team has announced it's working on a brand new entry in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise (there's a surprise), and it's done so with the above video. It's so brief, it's hard to really glean anything from it at all, other than Sonic's in it, and he got lost running in circles in the forest.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is a remaster, but it looks brand new

If you’ve ever played Sonic the Hedgehog and have looked forward to a return to greatness on a modern console, now would appear to be the time to get excited. The game Sonic Colors was originally released on Nintendo Wii and – shocker – Nintendo DS. It was first developed all the way back in 2008, just after the release of Sonic Unleashed. It was a strange time – and a great time for a great game to get lost on a console. Now, it’s time for that classic to return on a modern place to play.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

A new Sonic Collection is rumoured to be on the way from Sega

Rumours are swirling that Sega might be gearing up to launch a new collection of classic Sonic the Hedgehog games, thanks to a "Sonic Collection' listing popping up on a French retailer's website. As originally reported by Video Games Chronicle, the listing (since removed) was spotted on Sogamely, which is...
Video GamesSonic Retro

“Sonic Central” Broadcast to Announce New Projects, Events, and More

This morning, the official Sonic Twitter account shared the above image to announce a broadcast titled “Sonic Central.” As you can see in the attached image above, it promises a look at what we can expect throughout Sonic’s 30th anniversary. While small tidbits have been shared regarding SEGA’s plans for the franchise this year, it’s not a surprise that people have been wanting to hear more, especially when it comes to what games are in the pipeline for the blue blur. Recently, there have been some rumors spreading thanks to two now removed product listings on the French gaming site “SoGamely.” Sonic Colors Ultimate and a Sonic Collection were listed, with no further details. Could these give some indication of what to expect? Come May 27th, 12:00pm ET, we’ll definitely have a better idea.