A Florida man is facing charges after authorities said he struck his daughter in the face with a slice of pizza, according to The Smoking Gun. The alleged assault happened Sunday (May 23) when cops were called to the victim's Vero Beach home. Police officers reportedly found the 20-year-old victim with “what looked to be tomato sauce on the left side of her face.” When they entered the residence, they saw that the ground floor was "covered with pizza toppings," as well, according to an arrest affidavit.