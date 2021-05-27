Cancel
Hartford, CT

CT House Considers Clean Slate Measure

By Greg Little
If approved and signed by the Governor, the measure would erase the record of 300-thousand Connecticut residents with misdemeanors and low-level felonies. It would take effect January 1, 2023.

