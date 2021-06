“Hundreds” of images exist of Australian soldiers drinking out of a prosthetic leg allegedly taken from the body of a dead Afghan, a court has heard.Lawyers for Ben Roberts-Smith said they were still processing the contents of USB drives containing hundreds of images of soldiers on a base in Afghanistan drinking at an unauthorised bar called the Fat Ladies’ Arms, news.com.au reported.Mr Roberts-Smith has brought a defamation case against The Age, the Sydney Morning Herald and the Canberra Times newspapers over stories alleging he took part in war crimes while serving in Afghanistan.Nine, the company that owns the newspapers, will...