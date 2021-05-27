Groovin’ Bean Coffee Bar & Lounge
Miamians love their coffee. But at Groovin’ Bean, it’s the frappes for me. They’re hand-blended and full of flavor. My personal favorite is Groovin’ Bean’s Banana Pudding Frappe, a fun play on the ultimate soul food dessert. I order mine with a shot of espresso. During the day, the cafe is homey and casual - a great place to enjoy with a small group. But at night, Groovin Bean transitions into a lounge with an on-point playlist and live performances ranging from spoken word to sexy soca nights.www.theinfatuation.com