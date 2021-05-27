Cancel
Restaurants

Groovin’ Bean Coffee Bar & Lounge

By Jamila West
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 8 days ago
Miamians love their coffee. But at Groovin’ Bean, it’s the frappes for me. They’re hand-blended and full of flavor. My personal favorite is Groovin’ Bean’s Banana Pudding Frappe, a fun play on the ultimate soul food dessert. I order mine with a shot of espresso. During the day, the cafe is homey and casual - a great place to enjoy with a small group. But at night, Groovin Bean transitions into a lounge with an on-point playlist and live performances ranging from spoken word to sexy soca nights.

The Infatuation

The Infatuation

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

