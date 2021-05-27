Fed’s Tsunami Of Liquidity To Send Gold Returning To Record High Above $2,000
Fed’s tsunami of liquidity to send gold returning to record high above $2,000. Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank: Gold and to a lesser extend silver continue higher with the yellow metal getting close to a technical level that, if breached, may trigger renewed focus on a return to the August record high above $2000. Spurred on by a friendly macroeconomic environment, the yellow metal now trades up on the year following a 14% rally from the April low.kingworldnews.com