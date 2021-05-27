Fed’s Tsunami Of Liquidity To Send Gold Returning To Record High Above $2,000

The U.S. jobs report was a major disappointment and the U.S. dollar fell sharply against all of the major currencies in response as 10-year Treasury yields slipped nearly 4%. It turns out, the decline in consumer confidence, lower service and manufacturing ISM employment measures were the most telling leading indicators for non-farm payrolls. Despite widespread reopenings, job creation did not live up to lofty expectations. Payrolls rose by only 559,000 against expectations for a 671,000 increase. This is a solid number by any measure, but investors can say goodbye to taper talk in June. With two subpar job reports, the Federal Reserve, which meets later this month, has the perfect excuse to avoid talking about reducing asset purchases. There’s significant division within the central bank on how to manage inflation. Fed President Patrick Harker says it is time to think about tapering, but Fed President Loretta Mester thinks more progress needs to be made on the labor market. Both are non-voting members of the FOMC this year.