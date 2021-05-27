Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fed’s Tsunami Of Liquidity To Send Gold Returning To Record High Above $2,000

King World News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFed’s tsunami of liquidity to send gold returning to record high above $2,000. Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank: Gold and to a lesser extend silver continue higher with the yellow metal getting close to a technical level that, if breached, may trigger renewed focus on a return to the August record high above $2000. Spurred on by a friendly macroeconomic environment, the yellow metal now trades up on the year following a 14% rally from the April low.

kingworldnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Holdings#Gold Markets#Gold Reserves#Market Liquidity#Liquidity Risk#Inflation#Commodity Markets#Commodity Strategy#Saxo Bank#Tsunami Of Liquidity#Qe#Ioer#Wtf#Fomc#Vatu Aurum Project#Mouta#645g T Ag#Tsx Venture#Bloomberg Dollar Index
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar climbs, stocks steady as markets await U.S. data

The dollar hit a multi-week high on Friday while European stocks, oil and gold steadied as markets held their breath for a U.S. jobs report seen as a critical signal for economic recovery and a possible easing of stimulus measures. U.S. Treasury yields firmed after jumping overnight, while the dollar...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index advances to 3-week highs near 90.60 ahead of NFP

DXY adds to recent gains well past the 90.00 mark. Auspicious data, higher yields prop up the dollar. May Nonfarm Payrolls will take centre stage later in the session. The dollar keeps the upbeat tone well and sound for yet another session and pushes the US Dollar Index (DXY) to fresh multi-week highs around 90.60.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX scales record high as energy, gold stocks gain

(Updates prices, adds sector details) June 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index hit a record high on Friday, driven by gains in energy and gold stocks as underlying commodity prices firmed, although the country lost more jobs than expected in May due to lockdowns. * The energy sector climbed...
Businessetftrends.com

Fed Stance Unaffected by Jobs Report as Treasury ETFs Climb

With a much-anticipated jobs report out of the way on Friday, investors are breathing a sigh of relief, as the Federal Reserve is unlikely to begin tapering, despite the strong payroll data. Hiring continued in May, with the addition of 559,000 new jobs, but that figure still wasn’t enough to...
Businesskitco.com

Euro zone bond yields edge lower after U.S. data

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields slowly edged lower on Friday after a slightly weaker than expected U.S. May employment report, with investors looking for cues about the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying tapering discussions. The Labor Department's report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 559,000 jobs last...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY falls sharply after US NFP data, trades around 109.70

USD/JPY turned south in the early American session on Friday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1%. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 559,000 in May. After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range above 110.00, the USD/JPY pair came under strong bearish pressure and was last seen losing 0.52% on a daily basis at 109.70.
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Rally Fizzles As Non-Farm Payrolls Disappointment

The U.S. jobs report was a major disappointment and the U.S. dollar fell sharply against all of the major currencies in response as 10-year Treasury yields slipped nearly 4%. It turns out, the decline in consumer confidence, lower service and manufacturing ISM employment measures were the most telling leading indicators for non-farm payrolls. Despite widespread reopenings, job creation did not live up to lofty expectations. Payrolls rose by only 559,000 against expectations for a 671,000 increase. This is a solid number by any measure, but investors can say goodbye to taper talk in June. With two subpar job reports, the Federal Reserve, which meets later this month, has the perfect excuse to avoid talking about reducing asset purchases. There’s significant division within the central bank on how to manage inflation. Fed President Patrick Harker says it is time to think about tapering, but Fed President Loretta Mester thinks more progress needs to be made on the labor market. Both are non-voting members of the FOMC this year.
EconomyMySanAntonio

The yuan is set to weaken from here, with or without PBOC

The yuan has had a fine run but the tide may be turning, even if the People's Bank of China refrains from taking further steps to cool its rally. The currency could find it harder to climb from here as seasonal dividend payments from Hong Kong-listed Chinese firms are set to swell. The yuan is also likely to come under pressure as the dollar gets a boost from growing debate among Federal Reserve officials about the timing for a reduction in stimulus.
Businesswkzo.com

Asia tracks Wall St lower as U.S. inflation bets perk up

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Friday as signs of a strengthening U.S. recovery boosted bets for higher inflation and an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. U.S. Treasury yields jumped, lifting the dollar and hurting tech shares, after better-than-expected employment data overnight raised expectations for...
Currencieskfgo.com

Duration of U.S. dollar weakness splits FX analysts: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar outlook is uncertain, with foreign exchange strategists in a Reuters poll almost evenly split on the greenback’s near-term direction following two months of broad weakness, as they await clearer signs from policymakers. After a strong start to the year – rising about 4% in...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold hits over two-week low on stronger US dollar, bond yields

BENGALURU (June 4): Gold prices slipped to a more than two-week low on Friday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and an uptick in bond yields after upbeat U.S. economic data bolstered bets over possible tapering of stimulus measures by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold slid 0.4% to $1,862.68 per...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Stocks steady, US dollar climbs as US recovery sparks Fed tapering fears

TOKYO/LONDON (June 4): The US dollar hit a multi-week high on Friday while European stocks, oil and gold steadied as markets braced for further signs the US economic recovery could drive inflation and an early withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. US Treasury yields remained elevated after jumping overnight, while the...