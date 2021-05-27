VIRTUAL EVENTS

Playwright and Emmy-winning actress Dorothy Lyman takes on the illuminating words from her own pen for the next monthly digital presentation of We Have To Hurry. Paired with the previously announced Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe nominated actor Alfred Molina, Ms. Lyman’s new play about two mature people rediscovering life’s simplest joys streams live via Broadway on Demand for two performances only, Saturday, June 5th at 8pm and Sunday, June 6th at 3pm. Patricia Vanstone once again directs the return engagement. Producers Stuffed Olive, Inc. and Davina Belling will donate all profits from the streaming of We Have to Hurry to The Actors Fund Home East and West. Tickets for the streaming event are priced at $15 per household, with VIP tickets priced at $25, which includes an exclusive post-show talkback with Ms. Lyman and Mr. Molina. Tickets are available HERE.