Theater & Dance

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Charlie Parr. 4 p.m. today. Facebook and YouTube. MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: Osmo Vänskä conducts works by Shostakovich, Simon, Mahler and Saint-Georges with violinist Karen Gomyo. 8 p.m. today. minnesotaorchestra.org. GAELYNN LEA: With Luke De-Sciscio. 2 p.m. Sun. YouTube. JAZZ FEST...

Litchfield, CTcountytimes.com

Oliver Wolcott Library in Litchfield offering virtual events

LITCHFIELD — The following virtual events for adults are planned in June by the Oliver Wolcott Library. BFFs: Man & Dog in the Classical World with Michael Norris, Wednesday, June 9, 2-3 p.m., live on Zoom. This program provides a historical perspective of canine friends revealed through the ages in art. Norris will take viewers from Cerberus, the hound of Hades in ancient Greek mythology, to the war and hunting dogs of Rome and more.
Edina, MNhometownsource.com

Edina resident Richard Thieme talks new book at virtual event

Richard Thieme, an Edina resident, author and professional speaker who talks on security and intelligence matters as they relate to humanity, spoke about his new book, “Mobius: A Memoir,” at live-stream event last week. The event, hosted by Minneapolis-based Magers & Quinn Booksellers, features a conversation between Thieme and Jennifer...
TravelTravelPulse

Saint Lucia Virtual Travel Events Scheduled for May and June

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) will host the second in a series of North American Roadshow virtual events for travel advisors on May 25, June 3 and June 8. The online trade events will provide information on travel protocols, hotel openings and excursion options. The virtual shows also highlight...
San Diego, CAosidenews.com

Home Start Raised Nearly $100,000 at “Blue Ribbon” Virtual Event

San Diego CA— Home Start, a nonprofit organization dedicated to child abuse prevention and providing evidence-based family strengthening services, successfully raised nearly $100,000 from its annual “Blue Ribbon” event held on Saturday, May 8th. This year’s event was titled “Blue Ribbon Broadcast for Bright Futures – It’s a Family Affair,” and was held virtually via Zoom. The theme played on the important family-bonding time that historically happens when families are gathered around a television enjoying famous shows.
Santa Clarita, CAsantaclaritamagazine.com

Because Cancer Does Not Sleep Join Our Move4MHF Virtual Event

If you received the unimaginable news that your child had cancer, would you know where to turn?. For over 26 years, families in the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys have relied on the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer as their go-to advocate and resource provider. Please join us as...
Niles, ILJournal & Topics

Family-Friendly Events (Virtual And In-Person)

The following virtual and in-person family-friendly events are hosted by libraries in the Journal & Topics coverage area. Register when requested. Libraries and park districts offering a free or nominal fee event can email event details to lifestyles1@journal-topics.info. DES PLAINES. Des Plaines Public Library. A Tail of Two Tales with...
Charitiesnptechforgood.com

3 Reasons to Include Virtual Elements in In-Person Fundraising Events

By Sarah Baker, a Digital Fundraising Strategist at MobileCause, where she helps nonprofits accelerate their fundraising and engagement efforts through giving and marketing strategies. For the past year, virtual events have come to the rescue in helping nonprofits continue to fundraise during the pandemic. While many organizations before this time...
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Frustrated WandaVision Fans Call Out Variety for Virtual Event 'Scam'

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A few months removed from WandaVision's epic series finale and fans are clearly still suffering from a massive hangover and understandably so. This is why the folks over at Variety organized a virtual event last night (May 25th) that would've featured the premiere of a never-before-seen clip from the beloved Marvel series. Apart from that, the cast and crew — including Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Jac Schaeffer, and Matt Shakman were also present to answer some questions about the show and its MCU future.
Moviesnationalblackguide.com

Film Discussion: Tulsa: The Fire and The Forgotten - Virtual Event

Join Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African-American History & Culture virtual post-film discussion of Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten which debuts on MPT, Monday, May 31, 2021, at 9 pm EST. This revealing film examines the Tulsa Race Massacre 100 Years Later and explores the history of “Black Wall Street,” anti-Black violence, and Black resilience in America.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Max Minghella

Max Minghella, Flea, Samara Weaving Join Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie in ‘Babylon’. Damien Chazelle’s ode to the golden age of Hollywood, Babylon, is filling out its sprawling cast as it heads into production later in June. Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel…
Dallas, TXdallasweekly.com

Black Music Month 2021

Despite the flack that DISD receives on the regular, it’s no secret that Dallas schools continue to turn out some of the best musical talent in the nation. Bishop Dunne High School alum Alex Smalls is evidence of that fact. The Oak Cliff native was recently signed to Sony/Orchard’s Greylyfe Records.  As with most artists, Smalls’ overnight success has been years in the making. […]
MoviesClick2Houston.com

Cannes lineup features Wes Anderson, Sean Penn, Leox Carax

The Cannes Film Festival on Thursday unveiled a lineup of films from big-name auteurs — including Wes Anderson, Asghar Farhadi, Mia Hansen-Løve and Sean Penn — for its 74th edition, an in-person, summertime event that aims to make a stirring return in July after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.
TV & Videoscutoutandkeep.net

Shane from The L Word

Recreate the style of Shane from The L Word in #DIYTheLook with Jo from Hiccupknitting. Probably the most loved, hated and lusted over character. The style and character is iconic with anyone who has ever watched the show. Casual, stylish, lesbian tom boy. A skateboarding lesbian, tattooist, hair dresser and photographer (she's lived a life!) I'm also showing my age with remembering the first time this look was popular (the show first aired in 2004). I thought it'd be a cool project to do as The L Word: Generation Q aired in 2019 with Katherine Moennig in the role of Shane again.
MoviesIGN

Damien Chazelle’s Babylon Casts Samara Weaving, Flea, Max Minghella, More

Damien Chazelle’s Babylon has added several actors to create an impressive cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Babylon is an homage to the golden age of Hollywood. Babylon’s new cast members include Max Minghella, Samara Weaving, Lukas Haas, Rory Scovel, Flea, P.J. Byrne, Eric Roberts, and Damon Gupton. They will join Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jovan Adepo, Diego Calva, Katherine Waterson, and Li Jun Li. La La Land director Chazelle is writing and directing Babylon.
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

Music Reviews: Lulu, Plus Shannon McNally, Beth Whitney, and Ben Brown

In the U.S., Lulu was pretty much a one-hit wonder. She topped American charts for five weeks with the terrific "To Sir with Love," one of the most likable mainstream hits of 1967 (and one of the best-orchestrated pop records of its era, right up there with the Temptations' "Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)" and Bobbie Gentry's "Ode to Billie Joe"). Three of her other singles made minor dents in the Top 40 in 1968, 1970, and 1981, but they rarely receive any airplay today.
New York City, NYt2conline.com

Dorothy Lyman and Alfred Molina

Playwright and Emmy-winning actress Dorothy Lyman takes on the illuminating words from her own pen for the next monthly digital presentation of We Have To Hurry. Paired with the previously announced Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe nominated actor Alfred Molina, Ms. Lyman’s new play about two mature people rediscovering life’s simplest joys streams live via Broadway on Demand for two performances only, Saturday, June 5th at 8pm and Sunday, June 6th at 3pm. Patricia Vanstone once again directs the return engagement. Producers Stuffed Olive, Inc. and Davina Belling will donate all profits from the streaming of We Have to Hurry to The Actors Fund Home East and West. Tickets for the streaming event are priced at $15 per household, with VIP tickets priced at $25, which includes an exclusive post-show talkback with Ms. Lyman and Mr. Molina. Tickets are available HERE.
Musicearmilk.com

Fred Falke and Zen Freeman's Ampersounds project drops Rufus Wainwright collaboration, "Technopera"

Electronic artists Fred Falke and Zen Freeman have quietly been releasing music under a new, retro contemporary-focused moniker, Ampersounds. Their latest, "Technopera," features Rufus Wainwright, for an incredible meeting of minds from across disco and singer-songwriter worlds. And rounding out the release's intent, wrapping it up in a neon lite-brite bow, is a coordinating animated music video created by Daft Punk creative director Cedric Hervet. In its full package "Technopera" is poised as the highlight from the duo's upcoming debut EP together, due out July 16.