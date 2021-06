The Global Laboratory-developed Testing market is estimated at $11.52 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $18.92 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2016 to 2023. Rising geriatric population and increase in personalised treatment are some of the major factors driving the market growth. Whereas stringent government approvals and high cost associated with the tests are hampering the market growth. In 2015, North America accounted for the highest market share as compared to other regions owing to the favourable reimbursement policies. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR and is anticipated to account for the highest market share during forecast period because of increasing in ageing population in this region.