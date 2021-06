Helsinki is well known as a sustainable and smart city in Europe. The transportation in Helsinki Region is offered to give good accessibility in long and short distances by different transportation modes (car, bike, public transport). Let’s say trains make the far away neighborhoods “close” to the city center based on travel time. In the same way, for short trips, Helsinki is provided with a sufficient network of cycling paths that make it easier and faster to commute locally. The Bike-sharing System (Helsinki City Bikes) and the Public Electric Scooters (Voi, Tier, Lime) help citizens in daily-local mobility to make their commuting sustainable.