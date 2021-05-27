Zoë Kravitz Added a 56th Tattoo to Her Collection This Weekend: a Snake
Zoë Kravitz has an impressive collection of tattoos that's well into the double digits — according to Body Art Guru, she has 55 — and she recently made room for another. The High Fidelity actress added number 56 this past weekend as evidenced by an Instagram photo shared by celebrity tattooer Dr. Woo on May 25. It's an intricate design on her inner right forearm of a snake wrapped around an anatomical human heart.www.popsugar.com