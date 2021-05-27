Cancel
AttoCore to help build 5G network for AI signal control in Manchester, UK

By Meet the Editors
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttoCore, supplier of scalable and flexible 4G and 5G core solutions for private networks is to participate in the UK’s Smart Junctions 5G (SJ5F) project (SJ5G). Led by Vivacity Labs, with project partners Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) and Weaver Labs, the SJ5G consortium is deploying a state of the art 5G Standalone network to support a sophisticated, artificial intelligence (AI) based technology for traffic signal control.

