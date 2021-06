When the COVID-19 pandemic brought life on campus to a halt in early 2020, the Notre Dame Alumni Association — like every department — found itself adjusting on the fly. With planning for the annual Reunion in June already well underway, Director of Special Events Erin Thornton and her team quickly switched gears, swapping the on-campus gathering for a more subdued commemoration with Masses offered for each milestone class premiering on YouTube. In addition, the association sent customized Grotto candles, blessed by University President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., to members of the Class of 1970 on the occasion of their 50th Reunion celebration.