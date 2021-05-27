Cancel
Santa Monica, CA

Former employee of a trendy Santa Monica "farm to door" meat shop shows us what they really sell

By Carla Sinclair
Boing Boing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upscale "farm to door" Belcampo Meat Co., based in San Francisco's Bay Area, claims they offer organic, grass-fed, local "meat you can trust — transparency from start to finish." But on Sunday, Evan, a former employee of their Santa Monica shop, posted a video on Instagram (below) showing us that at least some of their meat and chicken are not always organic, grass-fed, from their own farms, or, for that matter, even local. "They're fucking lying to you," he says.

boingboing.net
