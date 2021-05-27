Former employee of a trendy Santa Monica "farm to door" meat shop shows us what they really sell
The upscale "farm to door" Belcampo Meat Co., based in San Francisco's Bay Area, claims they offer organic, grass-fed, local "meat you can trust — transparency from start to finish." But on Sunday, Evan, a former employee of their Santa Monica shop, posted a video on Instagram (below) showing us that at least some of their meat and chicken are not always organic, grass-fed, from their own farms, or, for that matter, even local. "They're fucking lying to you," he says.boingboing.net