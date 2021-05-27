M Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Trailer Proves SPF Can’t Protect You on This Beach (Video)

The first trailer for the upcoming horror movie Censor has been released. The British chiller hits theaters on June 11, with an On Demand release following a week later. The movie is set in the UK in the 1980s and focuses on a woman named Enid, who works as a film censor, cutting gory horror movies for public consumption. But when she is given an old, long-forgotten film to look through, she becomes convinced that the main actor is her sister, who disappeared in mysterious circumstances many years earlier. Censor picked up rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it looks like a must-see mixing of paranoid thriller and mind-bending horror. Check the trailer out below: