M Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Trailer Proves SPF Can’t Protect You on This Beach (Video)

By Brian Welk
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When we say the premise of M. Night Shyamalan’s new film “Old” gets old fast, we mean it literally, as a family trip to a remote beach becomes a nightmare. “Old” stars Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps as two parents who bring their kids on vacation, only to watch as their children age rapidly to become teenagers in the blink of an eye. In fact, every person stuck on this little patch of sand is getting wrinkles and slowing down, and one even suddenly sprouts a pregnant belly.

