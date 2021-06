ATLANTA (PRWEB) May 24, 2021. “SAVIFY” Represents Value Through Time and Expense Savings. Hundreds of thousands of businesses across the U.S. save money using reward programs provided to them by National Benefit Programs. Since 2009, NBP has been securing major discounts from popular brands for business membership programs run by credit card companies, banks, credit unions, professional associations, and nonprofits. These organizations are very familiar with the value NBP creates, allowing them to acquire more customers and retain members.