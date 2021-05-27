Cancel
Cambridge, UK, begins autonomous shuttle trial

By Meet the Editors
traffictechnologytoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAurrigo’s Auto-Shuttles officially begin trials in Cambridge, UK, today. Three shuttles will take up to 10 passengers each from the Madingley Road Park & Ride site to and around the University of Cambridge’s West Campus. The trial is part of an Innovate UK and Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles...

www.traffictechnologytoday.com
#Autonomous Driving#Uk#Transport Research#Advanced Transport#Road Transport#Auto Shuttles#Innovate Uk#Ccav#Gcp#Aurrigo App#The Future Of Transport#Park Ride#Self Driving Vehicles#Public Transport#City Centres#Advanced Engineering#Public Testing#Coventry#Project#Congestion
Trafficeppingforestguardian.co.uk

Autonomous vehicles join regular traffic in Cambridge in UK first

The UK’s first driverless shuttles have taken to the road in Cambridge, carrying their first passengers in a trial alongside normal traffic. The autonomous vehicle took a 20-minute journey around the University of Cambridge’s West Cambridge campus in a test project which aims to assess whether the technology could one day join the UK’s public transport network.
Businessswfinstitute.org

Oxford Properties Buys 310 Cambridge Science Park in the UK

Oxford Properties Group extended its global life sciences platform with the acquisition of 310 Cambridge Science Park, United Kingdom, its first investment in the sector in Europe. Since its first investment in the sector in 2017, building a substantial and dedicated life sciences business has been one of Oxford’s highest conviction investment strategies. This £45 million off-market transaction from the Local Authorities’ Property Fund represents the seventh life sciences asset Oxford has acquired since the start of 2021 that, when accounting for new development opportunities at these properties, accounts for over US$ 1.3 billion in deployed capital. Oxford’s initial European focus will be on opportunities within the U.K., with eventual expansion into other core territories across Europe.
U.K.bobfm.co.uk

Don’t be afraid of looks, Arigo is England’s first autonomous coach

Aurigo operated the first autonomous bus on a track around the Cambridge campus in the UK. The Arigo driverless shuttle, as its name implies, is a driverless passenger vehicle. In a statement, the British company believes it is the first step in a project that seeks to test the operation...
Trafficelectrek.co

Cambridge launches driverless electric shuttle buses

The first driverless electric shuttle buses hit the roads in the city of Cambridge in the UK yesterday as part of ground-breaking trials. The Aurrigo Auto-Shuttle will operate on a two-mile route between Madingley park and ride, the West Cambridge campus, and the Institute of Astronomy. The journey takes around 20 minutes. Passengers recruited for the project will be able to use an Aurrigo app that will allow them to be picked up at a number of locations.
TrafficDesign Taxi

UK’s First Self-Driving Shuttle Bus Picks Up Ridicule Over Its Design

Last week, the UK’s first autonomous shuttle bus took to the streets, but the reactions to it weren’t what its creators were expecting. Featuring a British flag motif, the bus by driverless tech company Aurrigo certainly stands out in its blue, red, and white. Furthermore, it arguably resembles something out of the Transformers franchise – bulky and angry-looking.
Public Healthledburyreporter.co.uk

UK launches world-first clinical trial on Covid booster vaccines

The UK has launched a world-first clinical trial to see whether a booster vaccine dose could protect people against Covid-19 and its variants. Seven existing vaccines are to be tested in the Cov-Boost trial to see which jabs could be used in any forthcoming autumn vaccination programme. Some 2,886 people...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK begins 'booster' shot trial of 7 different COVID-19 vaccines

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain launched a nationwide study on Wednesday to explore whether giving a third dose “booster” shot of coronavirus vaccines would be safe and effective in extending immune protection against COVID-19. The trial, which aims to recruit nearly 3,000 participants, will look at seven different COVID-19 shots, some of which are already approved by regulators and in wide use and others that are still in development.
Public Healththestkittsnevisobserver.com

UK: A Test for Vaccinatons if 3rd Wave Underway

London- Scientists have warned ministers that a third wave of coronavirus may have already begun in Britain, casting doubt on plans in England to lift all lockdown restrictions in three weeks’ time. Experts cautioned that any rise in coronavirus hospital admissions could leave the NHS struggling to cope as it...
SoccerTimes Daily

Bereaved families slam ending of UK stadium disaster trial

LONDON (AP) — Families of 96 Liverpool soccer fans who died in a stadium overcrowding disaster in 1989 slammed a British judge's decision to end the trial of two former police officers and an ex-lawyer on charges of perverting the course of justice. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: UK in early stages of third wave - scientist

There are signs the UK is in the early stages of a third wave of coronavirus infections, a scientist advising the government has said. Prof Ravi Gupta, from the University of Cambridge, said although new cases were "relatively low" the Indian variant had fuelled "exponential growth". He said ending Covid...
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: First UK Airmail Service Begins

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, Highland Airways Limited commences the first regular airmail service within the UK in 1934 between Inverness and Kirkwall. Highland was founded on April 3, 1933, and commenced operation on May 8 of the same year from its base in the Scottish city of Inverness (INV).
Industryjust-auto.com

Amey starts UK EV trials

Infrastructure and engineering company, Amey, is starting a trial with ten electric vehicles across five of its UK contracts to understand what requirements are needed to transition from fossil fuel to electric power. Working in partnership with Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions, Amey is continuing its work to reduce carbon emissions...
Public Healthbnn-news.com

UK’s third wave could be coming as Indian variant of virus spreads

In the UK Covid-19 situation, a recent increase in new cases with the Indian variant of the novel coronavirus has prompted a government scientific advisor to suggest postponing the planned end of restrictions in England, British public broadcaster BBC reports. On Monday, May 31, the UK reported more than 3,000...
Economymarinelink.com

Wärtsilä Developing Autonomous Container Shuttle Service

Finnish marine equipment and technology company Wärtsilä said on Thursday it is working to develop an autonomous, emissions-free intra-port, inter-terminal container shuttle that would help address the emerging capacity bottleneck for internal container transportation. The project is part of an international alliance headed by the Port of Rotterdam Authority, which...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Trials to suck carbon dioxide from the air to start across the UK

Climate-heating carbon dioxide will be sucked from the air using trees, peat, rock chips, and charcoal in major new trials across the UK. Scientists said the past failure to rapidly cut emissions means some CO2 will need to be removed from the atmosphere to reach net zero by 2050 and halt the climate crisis. The £30m project funded by UK Research and Innovation will test ways to do this effectively and affordably on over 100 hectares (247 acres) of land, making it one of the biggest trials in the world.
U.K.Public Radio International PRI

Stephen Hawking archive to be housed in the UK

The papers and personal items of groundbreaking theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking will be housed at the Cambridge University library and London’s Science Museum. The papers, as well as reflecting Hawking's scientific work, also include more unusual items such as TV scripts from his appearances on “The Simpsons” and “Star Trek.” Host Carol Hills speaks to Dr. Jessica Gardner, librarian at the University of Cambridge.
SoccerFrankfort Times

UK judge ends trial of alleged coverup in 96 stadium deaths

LONDON (AP) — A British judge on Wednesday ended the trial of two former police officers and an ex-lawyer on charges of perverting the course of justice in connection with the 1989 Hillsborough soccer stadium disaster that saw 96 Liverpool fans die. After four weeks of evidence, Judge William Davis...