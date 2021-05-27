Islamic State in West Africa Now Dominates in Northeast Nigeria

“Is Nigeria answering the Igbo question right? We have learnt no lessons. Declaring a full-blown war on the south east in addition to the interminable ones with terrorists in the north east and the north west and parts of the north central cannot end in praise. We do not have a history of learning from past errors. From the middle belt to the south, repetitive afflictions rise and rebound to our shame. For instance, in Benue, the Nigerian government is tying down the Tiv lion for the feline Fulani to eat in bits. We read of horrendous killings and hear grating cries of per-second bereavement. Forty-two persons were reportedly murdered there as last week was preparing to close. But how far can the murderers do that without consequences? There was the tragic Tiv riot of 1964 and its lingering aftermath. Whatever happened that time has not taught those wielding power in Abuja lessons. Seeking to overrun Tivland failed in 1964; it will fail even in more catastrophic degrees today. I can read the same in the blood-soaked soil of south eastern Nigeria.”