Islamic State in West Africa Now Dominates in Northeast Nigeria
The Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) has announced that it has replaced Abubakar Shekau with Abu Musab al-Barnawi. Abu Musab "takes over all territories that were under Shekau. The immediate replacement of Shekau was a major revenge against the former Boko Haram leader that exhibited ‘highhandedness and ruthlessness’ against humanity in the Northeast." The announcement also included that ISWA had arrested thirty top commanders that were loyal to Shekau.www.cfr.org