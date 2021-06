SentrySciences LLC Seeks to Transform Biologics Development and Production. SentrySciences LLC, a small business headquartered in Longmont Colorado (f/k/a PMT (USA) LLC) acquired an exclusive license to commercialize an AI patent in the pharmaceutical space. The patent uses deep machine learning and computational statistics to characterize protein drug aggregates and sub-visible particles. With use-cases throughout the biologic drug lifecycle, ParticleSentryᴬᴵ, the product containing this revolutionary approach, will bring Quality by Design (QbD) into protein drug formulation by understanding the impact of subvisible particles and protein aggregates within a drug candidate. When deployed at fill-finish, the product will deliver quantitative data to support risk-based strategies for product release. Learn more about ParticleSentryᴬᴵ here.