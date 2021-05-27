Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Lil Greenhouse Grill

By Jamila West
Posted by 
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you’re looking for a lowkey spot to enjoy a homestyle meal and be taken care of like a family member, visit Nicole Gates and Kariym Bryant at Lil Greenhouse. Their menu includes a few appetizers and sandwiches along with a selection of generously portioned proteins and a variety of sides. The barbecue chicken is flavorful while the pork ribs are my other personal favorite here. Many Greenhouse regulars rave about the rotating cake menu, with flavors like red velvet, lemon cream, and Sock-It-To-Me.

www.theinfatuation.com
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
392
Followers
2K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Red Velvet#Barbecue#Sandwiches#Lemon Cream#Flavors#Sock It To Me#Family Member
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Screamer's Pizzeria

This tiny vegan spot in Greenpoint sells pizza by the slice, which is pretty uncommon when it comes to plant-based pies. The '80s design makes it feel like a bit of a throwback, but since it’s a pretty small shop, we suggest taking your Maui Wowie pie (sweet Thai chili sauce, pickled long hots, sweet peppers, caramelized onions, pineapple, and jalapeño sausage with vegan cheese) across the street to McCarren Park instead. Every pizza here is made with four vegan cheeses that mostly taste like the real thing, but it’s the grandma pie that we always want to order again before we leave. The Sicilian-style pie reeks of garlic oil (in a good way) and is topped with two types of mozzarella (Numu and Violife), basil, and sauce stripes.
thebuzzmagazines.com

It’s time to grill

Cooking Buzz is produced in partnership with the Junior League of Houston, a women’s charitable and education organization founded in 1925. Early summer is arguably one of the best times of year in Houston. The worst of the heat isn’t here yet, making the possibility of grilling and eating meals on the patio an attractive idea. Who doesn’t love the hint of smoke on meat and vegetables and the ambiance of rustling leaves? And since it is getting warmer, not heating up the oven also has its benefits.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Fable

If you want to dine in one of the best garden patios in the city, head to Fable. The casual Castro restaurant for pork chops, burgers, and wine (and a great pork cheek, kale, and apple salad appetizer) reminds us of a Mediterranean glasshouse. Potted plants, palms, and birds of paradise are everywhere, and the view is one best admired while seated within one of their white booths. Better yet, Fable’s patio has plenty of heat lamps and is weather-proof, which definitely comes in handy on one of the neighborhood’s windier days.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Lost Resort

Lost Resort is a nautical-themed restaurant and bar in the Mission that keeps us coming back thanks to their great drinks, excellent small plates, and comfortable outdoor seating area. We recommend grabbing your favorite cocktail, and ordering the fish and chips, hamachi poke, or mochiko chicken bites, which come with an incredible chicken fat hot sauce. They have plenty of sidewalk seating and a large patio out back.
Recipestwincitieslive.com

Grilling Beef

Many people will find themselves grilling out on Memorial Day Weekend and one of the most common thing is burgers. The Executive Director of Minnesota Beef Council, Kelly Schmidt, shares some of his Memorial Day inspired recipes.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Italian Vice

Italian Vice is a vendor that operates from a vintage cart parked outside of House of Wings in Overtown. The menu includes fresh flavors with witty names inspired by modern music icons, like Drake-Colada and Trippie Cherry Redd. Not only is the ice flavorful and made with real fruit, but they also offers to-go, delivery, and caters events.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Infatuation

Brazilian BBQ

Churrasco-style BBQ has garnered worldwide attention, but rarely do you find it curbside as you do in Brazil. Conveniently named Brazilian BBQ, this food stand (located in a Rite-Aid parking lot) has a variety of cuts to choose from, including Brazilian picanha, linguiça, pork belly, and bacon-wrapped chicken. The grill’s standard picanha plate is the thing to get, and comes with rice, beans, toasted cassava flour (farofa), and vinaigrette, but their picanha sandwich on ciabatta bread with vinaigrette and mozzarella cheese is another barbecue masterpiece I’d (happily) fare the summer heat for. For a tasty morsel that will keep your hunger at bay, I suggest sampling the chicken heart skewer. These salty, meaty bites are a grill-out staple in Brazil and perfect for snacking during a hot outdoor BBQ as you wait for the rest of your food to arrive. The pitmaster also serves cheese skewers, which are similar to cheese curds in taste and texture. These squeaky skewers are my childhood favorite and the ideal first course before some tender picanha. You’ll notice that these skewers aren’t on the menu, but trust me, they’re there and waiting for you. In true Brazilian fashion, Brazilian BBQ is only available on the weekends starting on Friday at 4pm, so plan accordingly before making your way over for an outdoor churrasco with all the fixings.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

Cafe Viva

There are two exciting things about this Upper West Side vegetarian pizzeria that also happens to be kosher: there are four types of crust available (whole wheat, corn, gluten-free, and spelt), and all the desserts are plant-based as well. Although not everything on the menu is vegan, there are still plenty of good options to choose from, including the zen pie with green tea-herbed miso tofu, green tea basil pesto, shiitake mushrooms, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and roasted garlic on a green tea herbed spelt crust. The gluten-free fresca with grilled eggplant and zucchini, chopped tomatoes, sauteed onions, vegan cheese, and tomato sauce is also a great one to try.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

Maya’s Brigadeiro Brazilian Sweets

Maya Zellman grew up in Los Angeles with Brazilian parents and decided to open up her own brigadeiro shop after seeing how popular these sweet treats were with American friends. These sweet, bite-sized truffles are made from a base of condensed milk and butter before being transformed into a variety of flavors and are usually served at family gatherings or consumed late at night if there are leftovers from yesterday’s birthday party. Maya’s shop in Sherman Oaks currently sells classic variations like chocolate rolled in chocolate sprinkles, sweet milk, and coconut, but also some seasonal items as well. Her passion fruit white chocolate brigadeiro is one of the best I have ever had and I am tempted to order a dozen or two before they go out of rotation. Her chocolate honey-almond truffle also packs a ton of flavor and texture into such a small bite. These treats come in boxes of a dozen, two dozen, or more if you’re looking to cater for an event. I, on the other hand, made eye contact with Maya’s jars of brigadeiro spread, which will be enjoyed with a spoon at my next movie night for one. No further questions asked.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Wild

This might be the most upscale place on the guide, and we should disclose that it’s not actually a pizzeria but a gluten-free restaurant that also happens to serve creative pizzas, including vegan ones. All the pies here - whether personal or shared ones - are made on gluten-free vegan crusts and those with real cheese can be made with plant-based options instead (for an extra $1.50 per order). You can also order the vegan version of the Caprino pie, made with eggplant, roasted pepper, goat cheese, mozzarella, tomato sauce, and topped with fresh arugula, or the spinach artichoke with tomato sauce, goat cheese, and mozzarella. The rest of the menu is also vegan-friendly: from the meatballs served with marinara sauce to the veggie burger and the entire dessert slate.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

Grilled lemongrass chicken is a perennial favorite at Vietnamese restaurants. Why not give it a go at home? Chicken thighs and fresh lemongrass are dressed with fish sauce, tamari sauce, and Asian chile sauce before being grilled to perfection. Ginger rice on the side makes for a darn good dinner at home.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

Boba Lab

Located across from Santa Monica High School, Boba Lab is the store I wish I had when I was still in high school. If it had been, I can guarantee that my friends and I would have been there every day. Not only does this spot have a cute chemistry theme that makes the inner nerd in me smile - there’s a periodic table on the wall and they have a beaker in their logo - but Boba Lab also has unique drinks that feature flavored boba, including hazelnut, berry, ube, and pandan.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Village Square Pizza

With its exposed brick and “Get Lost in the Sauce” neon signs, Village Square Pizza is a very chill place to eat a slice of pizza in the West Village (there’s also a second location on Avenue A). The menu, which includes pizza by the slice/square or whole pies, is pretty straightforward, but we’d like to focus on one of our favorite pizza-like things here: the vegan bruschetta. It’s topped with freshly chopped tomatoes and red onions drenched in extra virgin olive oil and fresh basil while sitting on a bed of golden garlic crust.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Groovin’ Bean Coffee Bar & Lounge

Miamians love their coffee. But at Groovin’ Bean, it’s the frappes for me. They’re hand-blended and full of flavor. My personal favorite is Groovin’ Bean’s Banana Pudding Frappe, a fun play on the ultimate soul food dessert. I order mine with a shot of espresso. During the day, the cafe is homey and casual - a great place to enjoy with a small group. But at night, Groovin Bean transitions into a lounge with an on-point playlist and live performances ranging from spoken word to sexy soca nights.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

Volcano Curry

This casual Japanese restaurant in the Richmond has everything from udon to potato croquette sandwiches - but you’re here for the curries. For $11, you’ll get a massive plate of white rice paired with a protein of your choice, like chicken katsu, onion-ginger pork, or fried oysters. You’ll also get an Olympic pool-sized container of their gravy-like curry sauce. We love the chicken katsu curry plate, which is, hands down, one of the best in the city. Another thing to to know about Volcano Curry is they make a great katsu sandwich: two breaded fried chicken cutlets are stacked on top of each other, and then layered with a ton of coleslaw, and a slightly-sweet sauce. You will need two hands to eat this. Things will get messy. But when a sandwich is this fantastic, there are no complaints.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Artistic Pizza

Located around the corner from Washington Square Park, Artistic Pizza serves quite an extensive menu of plant-based pies in addition to its regular ones. Even the most carnivorous person in your life will find something (vegan) to enjoy here, including the vegan sausage sensation, the vegan buffalo chicken, and the vegan pepperoni pie. If you're not into fake meat, the veggie galore is where it's at - onions, spinach, mushrooms, and peppers sit on a bed of perfectly melted vegan cheese. And if you just can’t make up your mind, ask the always-helpful staff to give you a recommendation. Whatever you order, make sure to take it over to the park where you can eat while listening to a random person play the sax in the background.
RecipesBarbecuebible.com

Grilled Oysters with Prosciutto and Parmigiano

3 ounces very thinly sliced prosciutto, cut into matchsticks. 3 scallions, trimmed, white parts minced, green parts thinly sliced on the diagonal. 1/2 cup (2 ounces) freshly and finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. 1 baguette, cut into 6 inch thick pieces (on a diagonal) 1/2 cup (8 tablespoons) melted butter. 1...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

Double Zero

If you’re going to choose a single place to eat vegan pizza in New York, it should be this spot in the East Village. Dishing out plant-based personal pies from a custom-built wood-burning over, Double Zero’s pizzas both look and taste delicious. Start with a classic margherita before trying the artichoke pie and spicy arrabiata. The former is made with cashew cream, diced tomatoes, and spinach caramelized onion while the latter has tomato, marinara sauce, cauliflower, shiitake bacon, and basil.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

House of Wings

House Of Wings serves the best hot wings in all of Miami. When I indulge here, I go classic: hot wings, naked, extra sauce, and tons of bleu cheese. The menu includes over 60 other flavors and fans say that the lemon-pepper wings are not to be missed. Crowd favorite sides include the onion rings and seasoned curly fries. The owner Mussadiq “King of Poultry” Muhammad opened the establishment over 15 years ago and these wings are still simply the best. Mussadiq and his family also have deep roots within the Overtown community and play an active role in community service and neighborhood activations.
Recipesnews4sanantonio.com

Wagu chili dogs on the grill

What are you grilling for Memorial Day this weekend? If you need a great recipe, check out these Wagu chili dogs from our Grillin' Gal, Kathy Pullin.