Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

The Xbox Game Pass has been consistently increasing in popularity given the consistent updates and content being brought to the platform, as well as the cross-play features and low price of entry to both the ultimate and standard edition. Every month, Microsoft and Xbox Game Studios endeavors to release content on the platform to ensure that fans are consistently happy with their decision to renew their subscription. Already, the platform has a host of top tier AAA games and indie titles, whether popular or not including Halo, Age of Empires, Minecraft, Necromunda: Hired Gun, Star Wars, Biomutant and more. In June, the team at Xbox intends to continue the trend of bringing top games across to the platform and have announced various upcoming titles that will launch over the course of the month.