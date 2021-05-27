Cancel
Energy Industry

Clean Energy Transition Drives Demand For Minerals

By Katharina Buchholz
statista.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new report put out by the International Energy Agency, the demand for some minerals will skyrocket by 2040 as the world transitions towards clean energy technologies. Lithium was the most affected, with clean energy technologies alone expected to fill up between 74 and 92 percent of global...

www.statista.com
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Developing economies’ energy transition ‘needs $1trn by 2030’

Emerging and developing economies will need a massive increase in clean-energy investment if the world is to achieve its climate goals, according to a new report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). In the “Financing Clean Energy Transitions in Emerging and Developing Economies”, which it compiled in collaboration with the...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

IEA calls on private finance to prevent surge in emerging economy emissions

Capital 'significantly more expensive' for emerging, developing economies. Emerging and developing economies are set to account for the bulk of greenhouse gas emissions growth in the coming decades unless much stronger action is taken to transform their energy systems, the International Energy Agency said June 9. Not registered?. Receive daily...
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Solar Power Products market: 3 Bold Projections for 2021 | Vikram Solar, Topsun Energy, Waaree Energies

The latest published document on Global Solar Power Products market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Solar Power Products investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Solar Power Products M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Vikram Solar, Topsun Energy, Waaree Energies, Zenith Solar Systems, Tata Power Solar Systems, Scorpius Tracker, Shakti Pumps, Elecomponics Technologies & Vorks Energy etc.
Energy Industrygreentechlead.com

IEA report on clean energy investment

Clean energy investment in emerging and developing economies needs to increase by more than seven times – from less than 150 billion last year to over $1 trillion by 2030 — to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, according to IEA report. Clean energy investment in emerging and developing economies declined...
Industryreportsgo.com

Qualitative analysis of Clean Green Energy Market Revenue & Industry Analysis By 2027

The business intelligence report on Clean Green Energy market enables businesses and other stakeholders to enhance their revenue generation potential by effectively tackling the current and upcoming challenges in this vertical. It also encompasses all other crucial parameters such as key trends, driving forces, and lucrative prospects that impact the industry dynamics.
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

The global energy transition starts with local solutions. Here's why

Emerging research shows the need to collectively move from clean energy ambitions to actions as rapidly as possible. Working at a local level is key, but communities often lack the data, analysis, capacity and resources to take action. We can make global progress by supporting local communities with holistic energy...
New York City, NYncadvertiser.com

Viewpoint: CCIA will make energy transition more equitable

New York’s landmark climate law requires that we rapidly scale up our green economy, while rapidly scaling down the fossil economy. This year, the state Legislature introduced follow-up legislation that funds that decarbonization, while fortifying disadvantaged New Yorkers against both the financial and physical burdens of our destabilizing climate. Having one without the other is a recipe for failure.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

UK majority want to phase out oil, gas output: survey

The majorities were larger in Scotland, where much of the UK oil industry is based. Around two thirds of UK people believe the government should form a plan to phase out oil and gas production in the North Sea and divert spending towards green energies, a survey has shown, The Herald Scotland reported on June 8.
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

Why Canada is a leader in ammonia, a fuel of the future

By Philippe Ferland The world is undergoing an unprecedented energy transition and Canada is uniquely positioned to supply clean energy for the globe. Ammonia—a stable, easy to transport carbon-free fuel, with applications as a medium to carry hydrogen—is emerging as a fuel of the future. Canada is already a major ammonia producer thanks to..
Energy Industrydallassun.com

SDTC Grant to KEY DH Technologies Enables $12 Million Green Hydrogen Technology Demonstration

Funds will accelerate commercialization of KEY's multi-hundred MW Green Hydrogen production systems and significantly reduce carbon emissions. OWEN SOUND, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / KEY DH Technologies Inc. (KEY) today announced that Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) has awarded the company a $4.8 million grant in support of a $12 million project to demonstrate its unique Green Hydrogen technology.
Energy Industrynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Banpu buys solar farms in Australia

Jun. 8—SET-listed Banpu Plc, a non-oil energy conglomerate, has acquired two utility-scale solar farms in New South Wales, Australia, in a deal worth A$97.5 million (2.33 billion baht) to further increase its clean power generation capacity. The new assets are Beryl Solar Farm (BSF) with a capacity of 110.9 megawatts...
Energy Industryglobalriskinsights.com

Energy Transition in the European Union: Great Challenges and Opportunities

Transition towards low carbon energy systems remains to be a challenge for the European Union. Europe is faced with economic, social and environmental costs of having fragmented national energy markets despite the ambitious “European Green Deal” agenda of Von der Leyen’s Commission, which positions the EU as a leader in global climate action through comprehensive decarbonization policies. A net reduction target of minimum 55% from the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions was agreed on Wednesday 21st of April by European co-legislators under the framework for European Climate Law. Nonetheless, curbing GHG emissions necessitates regional concerted action for transition from fossil fuel economies to renewable energy based systems in order to face the transboundary effects of climate change.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Miners should target smaller deposits for clean energy era - PwC

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The world’s biggest miners should consider developing smaller deposits to make the most of the commodities expected to be in demand during the transition to cleaner energy production, a report on Wednesday said. Large mining companies have tended to seek the biggest, low-cost, long-life deposits, such as...