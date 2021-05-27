Cancel
New Canaan, CT

'Listening Space:' Series continuing with New Canaan Library

By Staff
Westport News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Canaan Library’s new series, “The Listening Space,” offers programs, and workshops that are focused on building greater understanding and lessening polarization. Following the recent launch with the town’s Community Mindfulness Program. on how to truly listen, and be heard, the series is continuing with a workshop titled: “A Community Debate Moderated by Braver Angels,” on how to debate respectfully, and insightfully, moderated by the organization Braver Angels.

