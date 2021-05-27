Cancel
Health Services

More and More Doctors Abandoning Private Practice

By Kerry Dooley Young
WebMD
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 27, 2021 -- Fewer doctors are opting to run their own small private practices, with more seeking jobs in hospitals or larger medical groups, according to a new report. These patterns likely reflect broader trends toward consolidation in health care, with both insurance companies and hospitals also having grown in size in recent years.

Health Servicesphysicianspractice.com

Private practices thriving, despite AMA survey

Though recent survey data suggests fewer physicians are choosing private practice, the data may be misleading. Hospital or private practice employment should only be chosen after carefully weighing the pros and cons of each. According to a new 2020 American Medical Association Survey, there are more physicians working outside physician-owned...
MinoritiesSlate

How Do Black Patients and White Patients Get Different Doctors in the Same Hospitals?

The force of segregation in American life is both obvious and overlooked. Though de jure segregation ended in 1964—and the Fair Housing Act of 1968 was crafted to fight redlining—the structures and practices that separate people of different races continue today, and have a profound effect on public health. Black people who live in redlined neighborhoods have shorter lifespans and are more at risk for cancer, preterm birth, and emergency room visits due to asthma, diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease. They are also more likely to receive care at lower-quality hospitals. And if a nearby hospital does have a good reputation, Black folks may avoid it because of the feeling that it’s unwelcoming to them.
Health Servicesbeckersspine.com

Orthopedists in private practice were more productive than their counterparts in hospitals last year, survey finds

Independent orthopedic surgeons generally saw more patients than hospital-employed orthopedists in 2020, according to the MGMA DataDive Provider Compensation Survey released May 26. General orthopedic surgeons in physician-owned practices had 749 more patient encounters last year than hospital-employed orthopedists. They also recorded 556 more work relative value units than employed...
HealthU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA Alerts Health Care Providers to Stop New Implants of Certain Ventricular Assist Device System

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting health care providers to no longer implant end-stage heart failure patients with Medtronic’s Heartware Ventricular Assist Device (HVAD) System due to a growing body of observational clinical comparisons that demonstrates a higher frequency of neurological adverse events and mortality associated with the system when compared to other commercially available devices, as well as complaints that the internal pump may delay or fail to restart.
HealthAMA

“Trial-In-A-Box” to help more practices take part in clinical trials

Just 3% of the nation’s physicians and patients take part in clinical trial research that leads to new therapies, according to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) data. On top of that, large academic health systems conduct most of the trials. That means they reach few medically underserved populations and that nonwhite populations participate at rates less than half of what their representation is in the general population.
AMA

This family physician, 77, sees private practice’s value every day

She started her physician career later than most—with four children, a husband and dog at home—just out of medical school at 43 and in her first physician employment at 46 in a closed model health maintenance organization. On her first day, more than 30 patients were waiting to see her, a veritable conveyer belt.
EconomyAMA

AMA private practice sustainability: Getting started

The health care landscape is changing rapidly, driven by payment reform, regulatory changes, technology and consumer demands, among other factors. AMA advocacy, resources and research help make private practice a viable option for physicians. For physicians considering private practice and for those who are already working independently, the AMA provides...
Health ServicesAMA

Statement on AAPA change of 'physician assistant’ title

“AAPA’s recent move to change the title ‘physician assistant’ to ‘physician associate’ will only serve to further confuse patients about who is providing their care, especially since AAPA sought a different title change in recent years, preferring to only use the term ‘PA’. Given the existing difficulty many patients experience in identifying who is or is not a physician, it is important to provide patients with more transparency and clarity in who is providing their care, not more confusion. Yet, AAPA’s effort to change the title of physician assistants to rebrand their profession will undoubtedly confuse patients and is clearly an attempt to advance their pursuit toward independent practice. We believe this latest effort is incompatible with state laws and are prepared to work with interested state and specialty medical societies to address any efforts to implement this title change in state or federal policy.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

More hospitals require health care workers to get COVID vaccine

More hospitals and health systems nationwide are requiring their health care workforce to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Driving the news: RWJBarnabas Health in New Jersey announced a mandate on Thursday, saying supervisors and those of higher rank must get the vaccine by June 30. They will eventually require the system's 35,000 employees to do the same.
HealthAMA

Medical students help tackle 3 long-standing health care problems

Until recently, medical education had changed little for over a century. But then a seminal change started to come over U.S. medical schools. They began teaching health systems science (HSS)—the understanding of how care is delivered, how health professionals work together to deliver that care, and how the health system can improve patient care and health care delivery—as the third pillar of medical education, along with the basic and clinical sciences.
U.S. Politicsnjtoday.net

Sanders’ sweeping solution to health care staff shortage

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) proposed sweeping legislation to address the massive health care workforce shortage facing the United States. Sanders introduced the measure while leading a hearing of the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee’s Subcommittee on Primary Health and Retirement Security titled “A Dire Shortage and Getting Worse: Solving the Crisis in the Health Care Workforce.”
Health Serviceshealthcaredive.com

UnitedHealthcare to crack down on ER visits, potentially exposing patients to bigger bills

The nation's largest commercial insurer is taking a closer look at whether visits to the emergency room by some of its members are necessary. Starting July 1, UnitedHealthcare will evaluate ER claims using a number of factors to determine if the visit was truly an emergency for its fully insured commercial members across many states, according to a provider bulletin.
Health ServicesPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Is Your Living Room the Future of Hospital Care?

Major hospital systems are betting big money that the future of hospital care looks a lot like the inside of patients’ homes. Hospital-level care at home — some of it provided over the internet — is poised to grow after more than a decade as a niche offering, boosted both by hospitals eager to ease […] The post Is Your Living Room the Future of Hospital Care? appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.