Restaurants
Restaurants

House of Wings

By Jamila West
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 9 days ago
House Of Wings serves the best hot wings in all of Miami. When I indulge here, I go classic: hot wings, naked, extra sauce, and tons of bleu cheese. The menu includes over 60 other flavors and fans say that the lemon-pepper wings are not to be missed. Crowd favorite sides include the onion rings and seasoned curly fries. The owner Mussadiq “King of Poultry” Muhammad opened the establishment over 15 years ago and these wings are still simply the best. Mussadiq and his family also have deep roots within the Overtown community and play an active role in community service and neighborhood activations.

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world.

