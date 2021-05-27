OFFICE ASSISTANT

Work Hours: Monday-Friday, 8am-Spm (and as Emergencies Occur) The principal function of this position is to assist the Emergency Management Coordinator in planning,directing, coordinating, organizing, and Carrying out the Emergency Management Program for Pasquotank and Camden counties. The work is performed under the supervision and direction of the Emergency Management Coordinator however considerable leeway is granted for the exercise of independent judgement and initiative. Employee is responsible for assisting the Emergency Management Coordinator in developing plans for response to all types of emergency situations, responding to these emergencies, educating the public with regard to preparing for emergency situations and dealing with the situations once they occur. This position is also responsible for assisting with preparation of the annual Departmental budget and for complying with federal, state and local regulations, policies and procedures. Reports to the Emergency Management Coordinator.