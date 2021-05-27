Cancel
OFFICE ASSISTANT

Journal Review
 14 days ago

PART-TIME OFFICE ASSISTANT at T & S Trash Service. Must be detail oriented, good at multi tasking and have great telephone and customer service skills. Compensation will be determined on skill level. Call 765-866-0372 or send resume: tandstrashservice@yahoo.com.

Peshastin, WAWenatchee World

Experienced A/P Assistant

Blue Bird, Inc. is looking for an experienced person to fill an administrative position at our Corporate Office in Peshastin. This position will act as support for accounting departments within our Administrative group. Person with strong Administrative and A/P, along with accounting principles would be an ideal fit for this...
Seward, AKsewardjournal.com

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT ADMINISTRATION

The City of Seward is seeking applications from interested persons for the position described below. Completed job applications and a current resume can be submitted to the City of Seward Human Resources Office. Executive Assistant Administration: This is a full-time position with benefits. Grade 4A $20.80. This position provides a...
JobsUnion

Sales Professional & An Accounting Assistant

Youngs Carpet One is looking for a Sales Professional & An Accounting Assistant. Full Time. Monday-Friday 9-5:30. After 90days Benefits: Healthcare, Vacation, Sick Pay & Retirement. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and Prohibits Discrimination and Harassment of Any Kind: We are committed to the principle of equal employment opportunity...
Maryland Statemurderinkbaltimore.com

Registered Dental Assistant

Job description: from a formal dental assistant program. Must be a Registered Dental Assistant with X-ray certification in the state of Maryland… as needed. Qualifications Must be a Registered Dental Assistant X-ray license for the state of Maryland Hands on experience working…. Expected salary:. Location: Baltimore, MD. Job date: Fri,...
JobsAxios

Food Service Assistant

Myers Park Presbyterian Church is looking for a part-time Food Service Assistant to join our team this summer! Flexible weekday hours (16-20 hours per week). We would love for you to help us serve our community with your gifts and experience in the kitchen. Position summary:. This position works under...
Newport, ARArkansas Online

Contract procurement assistance office opens Wednesday in Newport

The Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) is expanding to Northeast Arkansas with a new office in Newport scheduled to open Wednesday. "We are excited to welcome the Procurement Technical Assistance Center," Jon Chadwell, executive director of the Newport Economic Development Commission, said in a statement. "This center will provide assistance to our local and regional companies that are trying to expand their businesses by obtaining federal, state and local government contracts."
Jobsrelix

Relix Is Hiring An Assistant Editor

Relix is looking for a full-time assistant editor. This opportunity is an ideal entry point for a writer/editor with a keen interest in the live-music scene Relix has long covered. The position will place a particular focus on daily news reporting but it will also touch on all aspects of...
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Senior Fiscal Assistant

$17.73 - $22.75 Hourly Closes: 06/03/21 Under general supervision, assigns, directs and reviews the work of a small fiscal and/or general office staff; provides difficult or specialistzed fiscal, financial, statistical and accounting office support to various Conty offices; performs related work as assigned.
Jobspasquotankcountync.org

Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator

Work Hours: Monday-Friday, 8am-Spm (and as Emergencies Occur) The principal function of this position is to assist the Emergency Management Coordinator in planning,directing, coordinating, organizing, and Carrying out the Emergency Management Program for Pasquotank and Camden counties. The work is performed under the supervision and direction of the Emergency Management Coordinator however considerable leeway is granted for the exercise of independent judgement and initiative. Employee is responsible for assisting the Emergency Management Coordinator in developing plans for response to all types of emergency situations, responding to these emergencies, educating the public with regard to preparing for emergency situations and dealing with the situations once they occur. This position is also responsible for assisting with preparation of the annual Departmental budget and for complying with federal, state and local regulations, policies and procedures. Reports to the Emergency Management Coordinator.
The Hill

Principle Public Affairs & Marketing Specialist

Are you all about people and communication in a diverse environment?. Are you creative and intuitive in your approach to interacting with customers and the public?. If this sounds like you, The Montgomery County Department of Parks is the place you want to be! We are currently seeking an experienced, motivated, highly organized, and professional Public Information and Customer Service (PICS) Manager to develop and implement strategic public information and customer service programs for the Department. Facilitates accurate communication about issues and inquiries from the community that may be controversial and/or of high importance or visibility for the Parks Department. Reports directly to the Division Chief for Public Affairs and Community Partnerships.
El Dorado County, CAvillagelife.com

Assessor’s Office assisting commercial property owners

El Dorado County Assessor Karl Weiland recently announced his office is applying reductions to the assessed values of many businesses to recognize the economic impacts to certain industries resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Proposition 13 real property is required to be assessed at the lower of the proposition’s trended...
Jobsnormandyparkwa.gov

Assistant Planner/Permit Techician

The first review deadline is Monday, June 14th. The position will stay open until filled. Applicants are encouraged to turn in completed materials as soon as possible. Do you have a passion for public service and a desire to make a positive impact on the community you serve? Do you want to be part of a high-performance organization committed to exceptional customer service?
Carroll, IA1380kcim.com

State Auditor, Rob Sand, Says His Office Is Prepared To Assist With Fraudulent Insurance Claims Investigations

According to Iowa Workforce Development (IWD), approximately $29 million in fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits have been paid out in the state since the start of the pandemic, and State Auditor, Rob Sand, says his office is prepared to assist in these investigations if asked. Most of the work in tracking down illegal claims will be handled at the federal level, and while the Auditor’s Office is equipped to handle this sort of work, it might not be the most efficient use of manpower.
CharitiesAxios

Assistant Vice President, Communications

E4E Relief, established in 2014, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Foundation For The Carolinas and operates as a 501c3 charitable business solution. We empower companies and employees to respond to crisis by providing a global, charitable solution in times of need. A fundamental change in the way people think about the relationship between a company and its employees.
Baltimore, MDmurderinkbaltimore.com

Expanded Functions Dental Assistant

Job description: at our office located in Baltimore, Maryland 21236 (35 minutes NE of downtown Baltimore). The Dental Assistant we hire is preferred… to have at least 1 year of hands on Dental Assistant experience, and must be EFDA and x-ray certified for the state of Maryland…. Expected salary:. Location:...
Pittsburgh, PAharvie.farm

Harvie Farms Pittsburgh Seeking Part-time Operations Assistant

Harvie Farms Pittsburgh is a local foods home delivery service based in Lawrenceville. Founded in 2020 with a mission to make it as simple as possible for families to have access to local foods, Harvie Farms is a farm share model that emphasizes customization and convenience. We are looking for...