Redding, CT

Two cars reported stolen in Redding

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 11 days ago

Two cars have been reported stolen in Redding. Police are investigating the thefts of the vehicles from two different homes in the area of Picketts Ridge Road. Redding Police are reminding residents to lock unoccupied vehicles and suggested securing any keyless fobs in a farady type bag, which can block a wireless signal that could be used to activate the key fob technology and unlock cars. Anyone with information about the latest thefts is asked to contact Officer Lopiano (203.938.3400).

