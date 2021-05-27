Cancel
New Canaan, CT

New Canaan YMCA beginning summer registration

By Staff
Westport News
 9 days ago

The New Canaan YMCA is giving the community a place to learn, to play, to stay active, to eat healthy, and to reengage this summer, 2021. The new summer activity offering includes a variety of classes, programs, and activities for all ages. Registration for summer programs begins Tuesday, June 1....

www.westport-news.com
Greenwich, CT
Westport News

New leadership at Greenwich-based nonprofit that meets 'demand for diapers'

GREENWICH — The local nonprofit Mothers for Others, the largest independent diaper bank in lower Fairfield County, announced that Elizabeth Cook Peyton is its new executive director. Mothers for Others supports underserved families by providing diapers and wipes for children from birth to age 3. Peyton has volunteered with Greenwich-based...
Fairfield County, CT
norwalkplus.com

Impact Fairfield County awards $248,000 in grants to local nonprofits

GREENWICH, CT – Impact Fairfield County (Impact FFC), the area’s premiere women’s collective giving circle, awarded two $100,000 Core Mission Grants to Hall Neighborhood House (Bridgeport) and INTEMPO (Stamford). Impact FFC also awarded three $16,000 unrestricted general operating grants to Catholic Charities of Fairfield County (Bridgeport), Person-to-Person (Darien), and Women’s...
New Canaan, CT
newmilfordspectrum.com

Darien photographer exhibiting 'Pets and their people' in New Canaan

“Pets and their people,” an exhibition of portraits by Darien photographer Ben Larrabee showing the bond between humans and their animals, is currently on display at New Canaan’s UCBC. Pets have always been valuable members of the family, but never more appreciated than now with the recent pandemic and lock...
New Canaan, CT
newcanaanite.com

Did You Hear … ?

New Canaan’s VFW Post 653 has organized its annual placement of U.S. flags at the gravestones of veterans buried in local cemeteries for 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 22. All are invited to help. Those interested are to meet at 8 a.m. in Lakeview Cemetery. The veterans area is located off the road through the cemetery from the entrance at Main Street and Millport Avenue, over the bridge and on the right. Anyone with questions about the flag placement can contact Frances Wilson at fcavalierewilson@gmail.com. The Memorial Day Parade will be held Monday, May 31, starting at 9:30 a.m. It will turn at Cherry Street and run down South Avenue and Harrison Avenue, due to construction on Main. “Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, parade marchers and parade watchers should wear masks when social distancing cannot be maintained among marchers in the parade or among parade watchers along the parade route,” town officials said in a press release.
greenwichfreepress.com

Elizabeth Cook Peyton Announced as New Leader of Mothers for Others

Mother for Others announced that its new Executive Director is Elizabeth Cook Peyton. Peyton has volunteered with Mothers for Others since April 2019, first in the donation room, then as a member of the Board of Directors. She assumes the role of executive director from Lisa Leavy, who had been serving as executive director and president of the board. Leavy first became involved with Mothers for Others in 2011, and assumed the role of president in 2017. She will remain closely involved as a Board Member.
Fairfield County, CT
Posted by
i95 ROCK

Danbury Farmers' Market Bolstered By Fairfield County Agency Grant

The Danbury's Farmers' Market is stronger today than it was yesterday thanks to a grant from the Fairfield County Community Foundation. According to a press release issued by City Center on Wednesday (5/12/21), the agency recently gave the Farmers' Market $13,250. That money will allow the Farmers' Market to continue getting healthy food to families who may have difficulty accessing it.
Fairfield County, CT
Posted by
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Student Named Presidential Scholar

A high school senior in Fairfield County has been named as one of 161 students nationwide named as a Presidential Scholar. Colin Speaker, of Greenwich High School, was honored for demonstrating leadership, scholarship, and for his contribution to his school and community, the program said. “We are so proud of...
Fairfield, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Song Tae Kwon Do Academy

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Song Tae Kwon Do...
Connecticut State
dailyvoice.com

Connecticut Student Named Presidential Scholar

A high school senior in Fairfield County has been named as one of 161 students nationwide named as a Presidential Scholar. Colin Speaker, of Greenwich High School, was honored for demonstrating leadership, scholarship, and for his contribution to his school and community, the program said. “We are so proud of...
New Canaan, CT
newcanaanite.com

New Location in Waveny Approved for Summer Theatre of New Canaan's 2021 Season

Parks officials on Wednesday approved a new location in Waveny for the Summer Theatre of New Canaan’s 2021 season. The organization’s 18th outdoor season, featuring a production of “Honky Tonk Angels,” will run near the southwest corner of Waveny’s main athletic fields, north of the main road through the park, following a unanimous vote by the Parks & Recreation at its regular meeting.
New Canaan, CT
newcanaanite.com

Superintendent: District Shortens Quarantining Period for Families Traveling Out-of-State for Sports Tournaments

New Canaan Public Schools officials say they’ve updated a quarantining requirement that affects many sports-oriented families. Until this week, if a family traveled out-of-state for more than 24 hours for a sports tournament, they’d be required to quarantine for a minimum of seven days after testing negative for COVID-19 virus on their return, or 10 days without a test-out, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Bryan Luizzi told members of the Board of Education said during the elected body’s meeting last week.
New Canaan, CT
newcanaanite.com

Letters to the Editor

NewCanaanite.com received the following letters recently. This letter expresses my unequivocal support for the New New Canaan Library project as currently designed, including the removal of the 1913 library. It appears to me that the Town is applying two different standards concerning the project, which I find to be highly disappointing. You know the facts. There is overwhelming support for the project team’s design, hundreds of financial supporters, and a design that looks ahead to the needs of the Town’s residents for the next century.