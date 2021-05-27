Gov. signs Conn. Parentage Act
Governor Lamont has signed a bill into law championed by a local legislator. The Connecticut Parentage Act is aimed at modernizing state law by changing provisions that discriminate against LGBTQ couples. Bethel Representative Raghib Allie-Brennan says a married same-sex couple who use assisted reproduction currently need to do lengthy, expensive, and intrusive second-parent adoptions for their children to have legal ties to both parents. He says this change will not only make it easier on couples, but will reduce the burden on DCF and the courts.wlad.com