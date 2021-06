Subscription services are becoming more and more prevalent as technology makes advances. After the last year, it’s hard to find anything that you can’t have delivered right to your door. We even had local restaurants that would deliver mixed drinks to you with a meal throughout the pandemic. Groceries, home goods, meal kits… the list seems endless. That’s why it’s no surprise that clothing is also becoming something you don’t have to hit the mall for; you can have it brought straight to you, packaged like you’re receiving a gift. That’s where Amazon Wardrobe comes in.