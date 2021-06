Owners and husband-and-husband duo Rocco Carulli and Owen Bale created R House with a vision of a “judgment-free zone,” and that definitely shows in its now-famous drag brunches. The showings are always packed with everyone from families to coworkers to sorority girls to guys who were dragged here by their girlfriends but are now kind of digging the whole thing. While the restaurant has decent indoor space, the outside patio is where the action’s at. Grab one of the Wynwood spot’s giant handheld fans and sit in the tented shade while host Athena Dion and friends rile up the crowd. The family-style options like the Cuban breakfast croissant and the chimichurri cheeseburger sliders are pretty good, but they’re hard to focus on since the servers tend to be very generous with the bottomless drinks. Everything’s included in the $50 per person fee and there are vegan and kids’ options as well.