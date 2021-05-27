Democrats push bill allowing college athletes to organize

College sports is filled with acronyms. There’s the NCAA itself. There’s conferences, like the ACC and SEC. There’s things like the APR – that’s Division I academic progress rate – and the PTD, or your progress towards a degree. And now here’s the new one that everyone’s talking about. NIL. Name, image, and likeness. This refers to the general idea that college athletes will soon be able to make money off of their own intellectual property – anything from doing a commercial to, more likely, monetizing a social media account. This stands in strong contrast to pretty much the history of the NCAA, where so much as selling an autograph could unravel your entire college career. Several states, and soon to be most states, have some form of legislation in the works to make this legal starting as early as July 1. Congress is still debating the issue at the federal level, which would alleviate this patch quilt of disparate standards across the country. And the NCAA itself will likely soon make a more definitive ruling once cases move through the court system. But regardless, the days of college athletes selling themselves is soon upon us, which is either the greatest justice in the history of athletics or the beginning of the end of college sports, depending on your perspective.