Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Democrats push bill allowing college athletes to organize

By RALPH D. RUSSO
westplainsdailyquill.net
 14 days ago

College athletes would have the right to organize and collectively bargain with schools and conferences under a bill introduced Thursday by Democrats in the House and Senate. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#College Athletes#Free Schools#Purchase College#House#Subscription#Subscribers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Sports
Related
Connecticut StateJanesville Gazette

Connecticut latest to allow college athlete compensation

Connecticut has become the latest state to pass legislation allowing college athletes to make a profit from their names, images and likenesses. The language, which received final approval in the Senate late Tuesday, makes it possible for college players to be paid for endorsements, social media content, sponsorship deals and personal appearances.
College SportsKOMU

Lawmakers agree NCAA needs NIL help, but how much and when?

A federal law governing how college athletes can earn money off their fame seems like a certainty. There is no real debate among lawmakers on Capitol Hill about whether college athletes should be permitted to monetize their name, image and likeness. 18 states, including Missouri, have either passed or have Name, Image & Likeness laws in the works.
College Sportssemoball.com

Dozens of states leave athlete compensation on back burner

Thousands of college athletes are on the verge of being allowed to earn money off endorsements without facing potential punishment from their schools or the NCAA. Now that he has graduated with a major in digital technology and culture, defensive lineman Dallas Hobbs wants an opportunity to profit off some of his graphic designs while he continues playing football at Washington State.
College SportsPosted by
Stateline

More States Advance Bills on College Athlete Endorsements

Earlier this week, Illinois lawmakers passed a bill that would allow college athletes in the state to profit from endorsements, sponsorships and autographs. If Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the bill, Illinois would become the sixth state to begin allowing such deals on July 1. Lawmakers in several other states are still racing to catch up.
Texas Statekrwg.org

Texas Lawmakers Approve College Athlete Compensation Bill

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers have approved letting college athletes earn money with endorsements and sponsorship deals that have been previously banned. Friday’s Senate vote sends the measure to Gov. Greg Abbott to consider signing into law. Several states have already approved measures allowing allow athletes to earn money off their name, image and likeness. The Texas version would take effect July 1.
College Sportswamc.org

Keith Strudler: NIL And The NCAA

College sports is filled with acronyms. There’s the NCAA itself. There’s conferences, like the ACC and SEC. There’s things like the APR – that’s Division I academic progress rate – and the PTD, or your progress towards a degree. And now here’s the new one that everyone’s talking about. NIL. Name, image, and likeness. This refers to the general idea that college athletes will soon be able to make money off of their own intellectual property – anything from doing a commercial to, more likely, monetizing a social media account. This stands in strong contrast to pretty much the history of the NCAA, where so much as selling an autograph could unravel your entire college career. Several states, and soon to be most states, have some form of legislation in the works to make this legal starting as early as July 1. Congress is still debating the issue at the federal level, which would alleviate this patch quilt of disparate standards across the country. And the NCAA itself will likely soon make a more definitive ruling once cases move through the court system. But regardless, the days of college athletes selling themselves is soon upon us, which is either the greatest justice in the history of athletics or the beginning of the end of college sports, depending on your perspective.
College SportsSFGate

LEAD1 Association Announces Diversity Fellowship Program to Increase Diversity in FBS Leadership

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. The LEAD1 Association (“LEAD1”), which represents the athletic directors of the 130-member schools of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), announced today the creation of the “LEAD1 Diversity Fellowship Program." This new program will result in a year-long opportunity for each class of people of color and female administrators to better prepare to assume the athletics director position. The announcement stems from LEAD1’s previously released white paper on actionable recommendations to increase diversity in FBS college sports administration. It included a recommendation to create this type of highly selective diversity program for senior-level administrators.