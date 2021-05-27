Islanders fans rock the house in first series clincher in Nassau Coliseum since 1993

It’s no surprise Game 1 of the first-round series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders went to overtime. Both teams are evenly matched and it isn’t going to be an easy road. Yet, the Penguins dominated most of the game and still managed to play extra hockey. This isn’t the regular season – there are no points for going to overtime in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was positive the Penguins tied the game with three minutes left in the third period, but they shouldn’t have given up the lead in the first place. They need to make improvements, but if Sunday showed one thing, it is that this series is going to be a long one.