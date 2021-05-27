Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Islanders fans rock the house in first series clincher in Nassau Coliseum since 1993

By Ryan Chichester
Posted by 
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An increased capacity crowd of Islanders fans rocked the house on Wednesday night to celebrate the team’s first series clincher in Nassau Coliseum since 1993.

www.audacy.com
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
697
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Barry Trotz
Person
Kyle Palmieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nassau Coliseum#Stanley Cup#Home Game#Go Game#Night Time#End Game#The Barclays Center#Ubs Arena#Islanders Fans#The Game#Hosted Plenty#History#Fun#Sights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Fleury Spectacular, Penguins Playoff Losing Continues

If you are a Pittsburgh Penguins fan who watched even a few minutes of the other Game 1s this weekend, you were probably treated to an ice cream sundae with hot fudge type of game. There was the incredible goalie duel between Vegas Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury and Minnesota Wild Cam Talbot, which Minnesota won. The wild OT win by the Washington Capitals with a backup goalie over the Boston Bruins. If you saw any of the Florida-Tampa Bay Game 1 on Sunday night, you probably couldn’t turn the channel as those teams turned in a 1980s classic performance that kept hearts racing before Tampa Bay center Brayden Point scored a breakaway goal with 74 seconds left.
NHLNHL

Oilers vs. Jets playoff preview

McDavid leads high-powered Edmonton offense against Hellebuyck, Winnipeg in first round. The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features 16 teams in eight division-based best-of-7 series. Today, NHL.com previews the Stanley Cup First Round between the Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets. No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg...
NHLperutribune.com

Palmieri scores in OT, Islanders beat Penguins 4-3 in Game 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted...
NHLfox8tv.com

Pens / Islanders

Kyle Palmieri’s second goal of the game 16:30 into overtime lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over Tristan Jarry and into the...
NHLDerrick

Islanders steal Game 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The New York Islanders brought Kyle Palmieri home at the trade deadline believing his mix of grit and scoring touch would make a difference in the playoffs.
NHLwdadradio.com

PENGUINS LOSE IN OT, DOWN 1-0 IN SERIES WITH ISLANDERS

The Penguins lost Game 1 of their Stanley Cup First Round playoff series with the New York Islanders, 4-3, in overtime at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Kyle Palmieri scored twice for the Islanders, including the overtime goal at 16:30. Sidney Crosby and Kasperi Kapanen scored, and Tristan Jarry made...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders vs. Penguins Playoff News: Deadline dividends

The New York Islanders absorbed early Penguins pressure, shot high on Tristan Jarry, survived an otherworldly tip and a third-period deficit, shot high on Tristan Jarry, blew a likely game-winner 31 seconds after scoring it, then shot high on Tristan Jarry to win Game 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime.
NHLBuffalo News

After memorable Sabres stint, Michael Houser finishes strong in Rochester

Away from the bright lights of the NHL, the Michael Houser story continued over the weekend in Rochester. After his four-game tour of duty in the NHL brought two wins against the New York Islanders and lots of notoriety in the final week of the regular season, the sixth goaltender used by the Sabres in 2021 put up more strong performances with the Rochester Amerks.
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders relaxed after Game 1 win, but focused on taking 2-0 lead over Penguins

PITTSBURGH – It was a relaxed Monday for the Islanders between Games 1 and 2 of their first-round series against the Penguins. Only the extras participated in a limited optional skate at PPG Paints Arena. Cheering and laughing could be heard echoing through the empty building from the event floor as players not skating participated in off-ice exercises.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

A Jarry bad start

The Penguins find themselves down in their series against the Islanders after dropping Game 1 in overtime by a score of 4-3. Let's start with the bad and then end with some of the good. Pittsburgh has only one victory in their last 11 playoff games and two victories in...
NHLNew York Post

Ilya Sorokin delivers for Islanders with Semyon Varlamov not yet ready

The Islanders maintained that their starting goaltender, Semyon Varlamov, would be ready to play by the start of the first round, but he was ultimately scratched as a precaution. Varlamov, who sustained a lower-body injury in the regular-season finale, was a full participant in the Islanders’ last team practice on...
NHLYardbarker

Penguins, Jarry Falter in Game 1 Against the Islanders

The Pittsburgh Penguins dropped their fourth straight postseason overtime game on Sunday, losing 4-3 to the New York Islanders in their first game of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The team came out strong but faltered as the game went on, and they now trail 1-0 in the series. Tristan...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders Back & Forth: The Play(off series lead)’s the Thing

The regular season ends and the playoffs begin with a bang. That’s a lot for just two games. First, let’s look back at the (heart-pumping) week that was. This game already feels like it was played six months ago. It’s pretty irrelevant at this point but it was nice to see the Islanders look like themselves... for two periods at least. The overtime beauty by who else - Taylor Hall - still stings but by that point, the standings had already been set.
NHLNewsday

Islanders look to get power play back on track in Game 2 vs. Penguins

PITTSBURGH – The Islanders have long struggled for consistency on their power play. It can still improve in this first-round series against the Penguins with Game 2 on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. But the man advantage got off to a very rocky start in Sunday’s 4-3 overtime win in Game 1.
NHLnysportsday.com

After Winning Game One, The Islanders Are Focused on Turning The Page

A best of seven playoff series, in any sport, is generally a marathon and not a sprint. So, after a 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins on Sunday in game one of their opening round series, the Isles are now focused on forgetting all about it and moving on to the task at hand and that is game two on Tuesday night (730pm MSG+).
NHLYardbarker

Islanders Must Control Pace to Win Penguins Series

On Sunday, the New York Islanders won a thrilling Game 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-3 in overtime, with Kyle Palmieri firing a top-shelf shot past Tristan Jarry for the game-winning goal. The importance of depth was on clear display throughout the game, but more importantly for head coach Barry Trotz, the Islanders need to keep the game under a comfortable pace and constantly make adjustments to keep control of the action. This series is going to be defined by which team is able to play their style of hockey and, specifically, whether the pace of play is speed-based with plenty of open ice, or a defensive game with tough play along the boards and few scoring chances.
NHLYardbarker

Penguins Can’t Fall Into Same Old Trap vs Islanders

It’s no surprise Game 1 of the first-round series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders went to overtime. Both teams are evenly matched and it isn’t going to be an easy road. Yet, the Penguins dominated most of the game and still managed to play extra hockey. This isn’t the regular season – there are no points for going to overtime in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was positive the Penguins tied the game with three minutes left in the third period, but they shouldn’t have given up the lead in the first place. They need to make improvements, but if Sunday showed one thing, it is that this series is going to be a long one.