When Disney World reopened last year after the pandemic closures many new features were introduced including Park Pass reservations and relaxation stations. At the mask-free relaxation stations, guests were allowed to sit or stand on a designated distancing marker (or a table/chairs in that space) and remove their face coverings. They could then eat a snack or simply relax in the area while distanced from others. But now, the mask-free relaxation stations in the parks are changing.