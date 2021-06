D.S Tequila was the first queer bar I ever stepped inside of when I moved to Chicago five years ago. Immediately after entering, I ran into two of my old basketball teammates from travel leagues. Twenty minutes later and halfway through one of their delicious fish bowls, I ran into old softball teammates (Yes, I know playing both basketball and softball is the most lesbian thing ever, I get it). This bar is just one of those places where I constantly run into old friends and say, “Oh wow you’re gay now too? That is not surprising!” The frozen drinks and giant fish bowls are the reason I show up and the friendly atmosphere and delicious tacos are what keep me coming back for more.