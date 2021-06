The high-volume production of silica aerogel products is not a new business. Despite being known since the 1930s, the adoption of the ultralightweight insulator has faced many false-starts across the 20th century; the commercial ramp-up has only been seen in the last two decades, but it has still not been the rapid profitable expansion model that many hoped. Realistically there have been two key companies: Aspen Aerogels, producing blankets via supercritical drying, and Cabot Corporation, producing granules via ambient pressure drying. The question is: Is the market landscape shifting?